Planning for a new school move forward

TUMBLER RIDGE, BC, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia are supporting Tumbler Ridge with plans to build a new secondary school at a new location, with funding from the Province and the Government of Canada, following a school board decision based on consultation with victim's families, students, teachers, experts, and the community.

Following consultations with victim's families, students, teachers, experts, and community members, the Peace River South school board has requested support from the Province to build a new secondary school at a new location in Tumbler Ridge and to ensure the current school is removed quickly and in a trauma-informed way. The Province and Government of Canada will support both the removal of the existing school and the development and construction of the new school.

The location and design of the new secondary school will be informed by trauma-informed community consultations and expert advice, with that feedback guiding a plan that will come back to the community for design consultation later this year.

Construction activity will begin as early as this summer, starting with the removal of the existing school. The Province will work with the school district to expedite construction of the new school.

Modular campus:

In the meantime, finishing touches are being completed on large modular classrooms provided by the province. Students will move into these later this month. These new classrooms provide students and staff with a more comfortable place to learn until the new secondary school is built.

The modular campus for secondary school students includes:

eight spacious, modular facilities that are twice the size of the existing temporary classroom trailers each of the new classrooms can accommodate 25–30 students and are comparable in size and comfort to standard classrooms

five additional modular units that will be installed by fall 2026 to be used as administrative and common space

As the community continues to move through this difficult time, we will continue to stand with Tumbler Ridge and support people for as long as necessary.

Quotes

"In the wake of an unspeakable tragedy, the community in Tumbler Ridge has persevered and shown such strength. We are focused on providing the students with the support they need and a new school will help make that happen."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The people of Tumbler Ridge have endured unimaginable trauma and grief. We will continue to be there to ensure that they have the supports they need. Building a new school is an important step in providing students and staff a healing and supportive place to learn and work, and is the result of Tumbler Ridge families, B.C. and Canada standing together for the future of this vital community."

The Honourable David Eby, Premier of British Columbia

"Students in Tumbler Ridge have endured an unthinkable tragedy, which will continue to shape the community for years to come. We are grateful to everyone who has come together to quickly support the school community with temporary facilities, while we now take next steps to deliver a new permanent school as quickly as possible."

The Honourable Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure

"As the community continues to navigate and process this tragic event, the commitment to a new school represents the beginning of the path to a brighter future for Tumbler Ridge. As a province, we will continue to stand with the community and ensure that students, staff and families can access what they need on their journey of resilience and recovery."

The Honourable Lisa Beare, Minister for Education and Child Care

"Our students and staff have been through an incredibly difficult experience, and their wellbeing remains our highest priority. This new school will provide a safe, caring environment where students can focus on learning and feel supported as they continue their path forward."

Chad Anderson, Chair, Peace River South School Board

"The tragedy experienced in Tumbler Ridge is something no community should ever face. As details move forward regarding the future of the school, our focus remains on supporting students, families, staff, and the broader community through this process and ensuring there continues to be a safe and supportive learning environment for local children."

Darryl Krakowka, Mayor of Tumbler Ridge

Quick Facts

Following consultations with students, experts and community members, the Peace River South School District is moving forward with plans to build a new secondary school in a new location, with support from the Province and the federal government.

Location and design options will be informed by community consultations and expert advice, with feedback informing a plan that could come back to the community for design consultation later this year.

In the meantime, students will be moving into larger modular classrooms later this month.

Associated Links

For photo and video of the modular campus: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/jhJ3ZX0Q44

Mental Health: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/youth-and-family-services/tumbler-ridge

Previous Announcement: Temporary Classrooms Arriving to Tumbler Ridge https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2026ECC0012-000156

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Ministry of Infrastructure, Media Relations, 778-677-3207, Connect with the Province of B.C. at: https://news.gov.bc.ca/connect