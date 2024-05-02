ORLÉANS, ON, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Through a $36 million investment, the federal government is redeveloping the Mouvement d'implication francophone d'Orléans (MIFO) community center.

Announced by the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages; Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Orléans; and Jean-François Born, Chair, MIFO Board of Directors, this project will enhance the capacity of MIFO to deliver an expanded range of services and programs in French to the local community.

Designed to be net-zero carbon, the innovative facility will house a gymnasium, auditorium, classrooms, indoor running track, art gallery, meeting rooms and more, which will provide space for recreational activities that help to foster a sense of togetherness.

Arts and culture draw us together and reflect who we are. Cultural infrastructure plays a key role in developing connected, dynamic, and prosperous communities. The federal government looks forward to witnessing the positive impact of this revitalization project on the local community, fostering a sense of pride and contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable future.

"The revitalization of the Mouvement d'implication francophone d'Orléans (MIFO) community center is much more than a simple project. It's an investment in the very heart of an official language minority community. By supporting this initiative, we're strengthening inclusive, dynamic spaces where everyone can flourish. This investment demonstrates our commitment to the cultural and social vitality of our community, ensuring a flourishing future for MIFO."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"Investing in cultural spaces is a commitment our government takes seriously. This expansion project marks a new chapter for MIFO, which will benefit from an inclusive multipurpose space, dedicated to bringing people of all ages together, who want to flourish in French. We look forward to seeing this centre welcome a diverse community, encourage intercultural and multigenerational exchanges and bring Francophones and Francophiles together.

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am thrilled to see our commitment to community development in action through the revitalization of the MIFO facility. This investment reflects our dedication to providing accessible and eco-responsible spaces that empower local communities, fostering a future that is not only greener and more prosperous but also rich in artistic opportunity. This much needed facility is key to supporting the Francophone and Francophile community of Orléans and Ottawa in providing services and community spaces to all generations."

Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Orléans, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"MIFO is extremely pleased with today's announcement, which will enable us to carry out our wonderful project—a symbol of the vision, boldness, perseverance and growth of our community and the expansion of our Francophonie. This funding is a turning point. It's also a recognition of the needs of the Orléans Francophone community, as well as those of the National Capital Region and Eastern Ontario. And further, it's the reward for many years of hard work and dedication on the part of the Board of Directors, MIFO' s team and the fundraising campaign office toward the construction of a new building."

Jean-François Born, Chair, MIFO Board of Directors

Infrastructure Canada is investing $25 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. Canadian Heritage is investing $10 million over three years starting in 2023-2024 through the Community Spaces Fund and an additional $1 million through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. The Mouvement d'implication francophone d'Orléans (MIFO) is contributing $2.5 million .

is investing in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. Canadian Heritage is investing over three years starting in 2023-2024 through the Community Spaces Fund and an additional through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. The Mouvement d'implication francophone d'Orléans (MIFO) is contributing . The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program is now closed.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a contribution agreement.

