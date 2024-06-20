Federal government invests in revegetation to improve biodiversity in Thompson-Nicola Regional District

THOMPSON-NICOLA REGIONAL DISTRICT, BC, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Lower Nicola Indian Band is revitalizing natural green spaces and completing bank stabilization with an investment of $190,000 from the federal government.

The funding supports planting various types of trees, shrubs, flowers, and grass at several locations on different reserves that were disturbed by the flooding event in Merritt in 2021. The revegetation efforts aim to increase biodiversity on the reserves and manage invasive species encroaching in certain areas, specifically blue weed. Additionally, completing bank stabilization will safeguard the ecosystem and support the breeding habitat of the salmon population in the creek, while also mitigating future flood risks.

Quotes

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the Lower Nicola Indian Band Reserve on this project. It will not help the community become more resilient to climate change, but also foster a deeper connection to nature while safeguarding the environment for generations to come.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Lower Nicola Indian Band is pleased to accept the funding and use to revegetate and beautify the reserves through the planting of trees, shrubs, flowers and grass. Given the unfortunate natural events that took place, this opportunity will increase our resiliency to deal with future events and make the reserves a more beautiful place."

Adam Ova, Economic Development Project Manager, Lower Indian Nicola Band

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $190,000 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF).

The Lower Nicola Indian Band oversees 10 reserves, of which four will receive revegetation upgrades. These include Nicola Mameet IR No.1, Joeyaska IR No. 2, Hamilton IR No.7, and Zoht IR No.4.

The Natural Infrastructure Fund supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

Associated Links

Natural Infrastructure Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/nif-fin/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Adam Ova, Economic Development Project Manager, Lower Nicola Indian Band, 236-575-2230, [email protected]