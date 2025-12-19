LYTTON, BC, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting the rebuild of Lytton following the devastating fire in 2021, the federal government is investing over $14.9 million to support the construction of a new Elders Lodge.

This was announced by Wade Grant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra, and Chief Jordan Spinks of the Kanaka Bar Indian Band.

This funding will go towards rebuilding the Chief Spintlum Elders Lodge. The new building will be located on the same site as the original before it was lost during the fire. It will have six assisted living units, matching the number of units in the original, with seven additional independent assisted Elder Living Units. Open to all Elders in the community, the Chief Spintlum Elders Lodge will provide culturally appropriate care and wellness.

The new facility will be constructed to incorporate fire-resistant materials to help safeguard against future wildfire risks. It will also meet net-zero standards--maximizing energy efficiency through the use of renewable energy sources.

"Today's announcement supports the collective effort to continue healing, rebuilding, and emerging more resilient. Once complete, the new Chief Spintlum Elders Lodge will be a welcoming community space for Elders to receive care, foster connections, and live comfortably in a culturally supportive environment."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The new Chief Spintlum Elders Lodge will be a key piece towards community recovery for the surrounding First Nations communities. This investment reflects our governments' shared commitment of climate change resilience, cultural preservation, and environmentally-conscious building designs. This project is vital in helping Lytton and its residents be safer, stronger and better prepared for future climate events."

Wade Grant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra

"Safe, stable housing is fundamental to health and well-being as people age, and the rebuilding of the Chief Spintlum Elders Lodge reflects this understanding. This federal investment will help ensure more Elders in the Lytton area can access culturally safe care that is rooted in community, connection and Indigenous ways of knowing. The Province remains committed to working in partnership with First Nations communities and the Village of Lytton as rebuilding efforts continue."

The Honourable Josie Osborne, Minister of Health for British Columbia

"The announcement of the Chief Spintlum Elders Lodge is a great win for the First Nations communities and the Village of Lytton. Spintlum Lodge was a staple for the communities as it helped those elders stay in community. The Spintlum Lodge that was taken by the Lytton Creek wildfire in June of 2021 had 6 assisted living beds. With the federal funding from GICB, Kanaka Bar Band with the support of the other 5 surrounding First Nations Communities (Lytton First Nation, Skuppah Indian Band, Siska Indian Band, Nicomen Indian Band, and Cook's Ferry Indian Band) commit to not only rebuilding the 6 assisted living beds but enhancing it with an additional 7 independent living units. With this build we are committed to having the building be net zero and fire resistant. Kanaka Bar Band will continue to build on our goal as being self-sufficient ensuring that with the Spintlum Lodge build there will be renewable energy and battery storage to help provide our elders with the proper shelter against all that climate change has to offer within our territory."

Chief Jordan Spinks, Kanaka Bar Indian Band

The Government of Canada is investing $14,937,829 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

Funding for this project falls under the $64 million that the federal government announced on June 14, 2022 towards rebuilding Lytton through the construction of net-zero and fire-resistant public buildings.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

