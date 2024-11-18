Federal government invests in new affordable homes in Windsor

WINDSOR, ON, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is providing over $3.6 million to help rapidly build 12 new affordable homes in Windsor. This is on top of the 4,686 repaired homes and 172 new construction affordable homes announced so far in Windsor under the Rapid Housing Initiative and the Affordable Housing Fund since 2020.

The announcement was made by Irek Kusmiercyzk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh, Councillor Renaldo Agostino, City of Windsor, and Eric Hill, Executive Director of Can Am Urban Native Homes.

The project is located at 1517 Windsor Avenue and is receiving $3,642,617 from the Rapid Housing Initiative. The project will be operated by Can-Am Urban Native Non-Profit Homes (Windsor). The building will create 12 two-bedroom units, including 10 accessible units, for Indigenous Peoples who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own and the Rapid Housing Initiative is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today in Windsor, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Addressing the housing crisis requires bold leadership and partnership. Since 2019, the Government of Canada has stepped up with a record $200 million in federal funding to help Windsor-Essex build more affordable homes for families, seniors, and young people. This project is another excellent example of how we are working collaboratively with municipal and community partners to deliver more housing for residents in our community."– Irek Kusmiercyzk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh

"We are very happy to be in a position to provide homes for 12 additional Indigenous families here in the city of Windsor. We want to thank all our partners for assisting us in making this project a reality." Eric Hill, Executive Director of Can Am Urban Native Homes

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that over 5,200 new homes will be created through this phase, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. This program is now closed. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, Veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

