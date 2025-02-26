WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced more than $240 million in contributions and low-cost repayable loans to build, repair and renew 3,765 homes through 105 housing projects located across different municipalities in Manitoba.

Today's announcement was made by Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, Minister of Sport, and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, Manitoba and Chief David Crate, Fisher River Cree Nation.

The announcement took place at Rubin Block on Morley Avenue in Winnipeg, which received funding as part of today's announcement. A historical building left vacant due to a fire, the federal government has invested $9.1 million through the Affordable Housing Fund and the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (ISTHI) to support the Fisher River Cree Nation in redeveloping the building into 13 transitional homes for families in need. Construction for redevelopment began in October 2024 and is expected to complete in May 2026.

The projects that are part of today's announcement are supported through various initiatives under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) and aim to address needs across the housing continuum for diverse communities, prioritizing Manitoba's most vulnerable populations.

The funding announced today includes:

$113,958,615 in contributions and loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) , which will help create 396 new units and repair 1,667 units across 69 projects.

$11,252,802 in contributions and loans through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund (AHIF), which will help create 240 new units across two projects.

$26,275,000 in a loan through the Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP) , which will help create 125 new rental units in one project, with affordability conditions.

$4,243,076 in loans and contributions through Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH), which will help support pre-development and retrofit activities for 427 units across 10 projects.

$75,782,469 in contributions through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) , which will help create 202 new units and renew 74 units through 20 projects.

$4,054,675 through the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) to help spur the construction of 108 homes over the next three years and 621 homes over the next 10 years across three separate municipalities: the Rural Municipality of Lorne - Notre Dame De Lourdes & Somerset, the Rural Municipality of Ritchot , and the Village of St-Pierre-Jolys .

$4,524,000 from the federal government through the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (ISTHI) delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) for 13 units.

Subsidy from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) for ongoing operations and support

Quotes:

"The market alone won't deliver the housing affordability we need. These projects represent major progress in returning a strong federal role to affordable and non-market housing. It's now time to double down on that commitment." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Housing is more than just four walls—it's the foundation of strong, resilient communities. By investing in housing, we're creating good jobs, supporting families, and strengthening Manitoba's economy. These investments will help Manitobans have an affordable place to live and the opportunity to thrive in our growing province." – The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, Minister of Sport, and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"This initiative signifies a significant step towards addressing the critical need for safe transitional housing for families in need. The transformation of the Rubin Block Building will not only provide shelter but also hope and stability to those facing housing challenges. We are thankful for the support from the Federal government in creating a positive impact on the lives of individuals who need it." – Chief David Crate, Fisher River Cree Nation

"This investment will help more Winnipeggers find a safe, affordable place to call home. It builds on the City's own work to make the biggest changes to housing policy in generations, so we can get more homes built, faster. We'll keep working with our federal, provincial, and community partners to make housing more accessible for everyone." – Mayor Scott Gillingham, City of Winnipeg

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of September 2024 , the Government of Canada has committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025 – 2026 to 2028 – 2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized. Applications including these enhancements opened on November 22 .

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, Veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

The $55 billion Apartment Loan Construction Program (ACLP) is providing low-cost financing to support more than 131,000 new rental homes across Canada by 2031 – 2032. The ACLP provides fully repayable low-interest loans to encourage the construction of more rentals for middle-class Canadians. It creates a positive impact to the housing system at minimal cost to taxpayers. A stable supply of purpose-built rental housing is essential for more people in Canada to have access to housing that meets their needs. As of September 2024 , CMHC has committed $20.65 billion in loans through ACLP to support the creation of more than 53,000 rental homes. It is one of many programs and initiatives under the National Housing Strategy designed to help address housing needs across the housing continuum. It complements other NHS initiatives that focus on funding affordable housing units for lower-income households. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the ACLP which includes the program being extended from 2027 – 2028 to 2031 – 2032. The enhancements will allow applicants to apply for funding for on- and off-campus student housing to support post-secondary educational institutions as well as independent seniors housing. There are no longer minimum requirements relating to energy efficiency and accessibility, instead applicants will benefit from making stronger commitments to desired rental supply and social outcomes. The application intake including these enhancements opened on November 22 .

The Affordable Housing Innovation Fund is providing $615.5 million for projects that showcase new funding models and innovative building techniques. The investment is expected to support the construction of over 29,000 new affordable housing units over six years. The Fund includes a new rent-to-own stream to develop and pilot innovative RTO models and projects that help tenants become homeowners.

The Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) is providing $1.2 billion to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. CGAH is a financing program to help community housing providers complete deep energy retrofits on their multi-unit residential buildings, improving their quality and adapting homes to the effects of climate change and extreme weather events leading to deep reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. CGAH provides contributions for pre-retrofit activities needed to plan, prepare, and apply for retrofit funding as well as forgivable and low-interest loans to help finance building retrofits and activities needed to meet climate objectives.

Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4.4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion , and Budget 2024 added an additional $400 million to this program. HAF will cut this red tape and fast-track at least 112,000 new homes by 2028, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade.

The $420 million Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (ISTHI) was launched in November 2021 to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North. The funding is part of the $724 .1 million budget for a comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy, as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, of which: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is allocating $420 million over five years to support the construction of new shelters and transitional housing. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is investing $304 .1 million over five years, and $96 .6 million annually to support the operational costs of new shelters and transition homes and expand funding for culturally relevant violence prevention activities.



Additional Information:

