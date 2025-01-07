FORT FRANCES, ON, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is paving the way for a cleaner, more competitive energy future while solidifying its position as a global clean energy leader. By investing in innovative technologies and alternative energy sources like clean fuels, Canada is well equipped to lower energy costs and position its industries at the forefront of the global shift to a net-zero future.

Today, Member of Parliament Marcus Powlowski, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced over $11 million to support projects that will advance the technologies needed to further strengthen Canada's clean fuels and alternative fuels sectors.

Of this funding, $5.5 million was allocated through the Energy Innovation Program (EIP), including:

$2.55 million to Centre technologique des résidus industriels in Quebec

to Centre technologique des résidus industriels in $424,000 to PyroGenesis Inc. in Quebec

to PyroGenesis Inc. in $1.5 million to CRH Canada Group Inc. in Ontario

to CRH Canada Group Inc. in $1 million to Greenfield Global Inc in Alberta

Funding is also allocated for clean energy studies under the Clean Fuels Fund (CFF), including:

$3.52 million to Atura H2 L.P. in Ontario

to Atura H2 L.P. in $2.25 million to Wanagekong-Biiwega'iganan Clean Energy Corporation in Ontario

to Wanagekong-Biiwega'iganan Clean Energy Corporation in $92,500 to Beausejour Brokenhead Development Corporation in Manitoba

Projects receiving funding today will help enable the shift to more affordable, lower-carbon fuels in high-emitting sectors such as biomass collection, transportation and processing. They will also accelerate Canada's efforts to further develop high-potential alternative energy sources such as hydrogen.

These investments reaffirm the government's commitment to advancing Canada's clean fuels and alternative fuels sectors, ensuring sustainable economic growth by supporting Canadian energy supply chains, creating good, well-paying jobs in the energy sectors and reducing pollution.

Quotes

"Canada has the natural resources, the technologies and the skilled workforce that will enable us to be an energy superpower in a world racing toward lower emissions. Low-carbon fuels are a big economic opportunity: they are critical for the future development of key economic sectors including aviation, shipping and heavy industry. This federal government is maximizing Canada's ability to take advantage of the major economic opportunities that are before us."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"This is a great announcement for a whole bunch of reasons. It is also another example of how the people of Northwestern Ontario will continue to benefit from the green transition."

Marcus Powlowski

Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is investing nearly $1.8 billion to support growing the biofuels industry. NRCan is delivering on this commitment through the renewal of the CFF announced in Budget 2024, with $776.3 million committed between 2024–2025 and 2029–2030 to support clean fuels projects.

is investing nearly to support growing the biofuels industry. NRCan is delivering on this commitment through the renewal of the CFF announced in Budget 2024, with committed between 2024–2025 and 2029–2030 to support clean fuels projects. NRCan is also advancing these efforts through the EIP, which advances clean energy technologies that will help Canada meet its climate change targets while supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. The EIP funds research, development and demonstration projects and other related scientific activities.

meet its climate change targets while supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. The EIP funds research, development and demonstration projects and other related scientific activities. The federal government is helping to develop Canada's clean fuels sector through the Regional Energy and Resource Tables. These Regional Tables are joint partnerships with individual provinces and territories in collaboration with Indigenous partners — and with the input of key stakeholders — to identify and accelerate shared economic priorities for a low-carbon future in the energy and resource sectors.

