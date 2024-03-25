HAY RIVER, NT, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The community along the West Channel village in Hay River will be safer from floods after an investment of more than $1.1 million from the federal government.

Announced by MP Michael McLeod and Mayor Kandis Jameson, this project will mitigate current and future impacts of climate change while meeting the diversified needs of the regional population and economy.

Climate change is increasing the frequency, susceptibility, and severity of floods in the West Channel village. The most severe ones in this neigbourhood occur when the spring snowmelt coincides with ice-jams that form during the break up of river ice. Due to this, the region is seeing costly damage, on average, once every three years.

The funding will help enhance an existing berm to provide a barrier between land and water. In addition, Alaska Road will be repaired and protected from further erosion and damage. Once the project is completed, residents will be less at risk for losing essential services, their connection to the land and their opportunity to work. By upgrading this critical infrastructure, there are projected savings of $4.67 for every dollar invested.

Quotes

"As we have seen in recent years, Hay River and other parts of the Northwest Territories are susceptible to significant flooding made worse by climate change. The federal government's investment in this critical flood protection for West Channel village in Hay River will provide needed protection and ensure the community's long-term viability."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Enhanced flood protection for the West Channel village is one of several mitigation and adaptation strategies the Town of Hay River has identified to increase our community's climate change resiliency. The Town, through the participation of the West Point First Nation, is very pleased to be progressing with this important project and appreciates the support of the Federal government to increase the safety and sustainability of an area that has frequently been impacted by flooding."

Her Worship Kandis Jameson, Mayor of Hay River

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $1,164,288 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. To date, over $2.4 billion has been announced for 92 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

has been announced for 92 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe. This funding will support projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

in total eligible costs to be considered eligible. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

in funding. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

