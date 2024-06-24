Federal government invests in flood mitigation project in Sussex, New Brunswick

SUSSEX, NB, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Sussex is building two flood diversion channels and overpasses after an investment of $25.6 million from the federal and municipal governments. This was announced by Member of Parliament Wayne Long and Mayor Marc Thorne.

The first channel will extend from Trout Creek to the Kennebecasis River flood plain, crossing Route 1, while the second channel will link Parson Brook to Trout Creek. Two overpasses will also be constructed on Highway 1 where it intersects the proposed channels.

This project will help keep residents, businesses, and critical infrastructure in the Town and Village of Sussex safe from flooding.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for natural disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

Quotes

"We are proud to support the construction of these flood diversion channels in Sussex. This initiative is vital for protecting the health and safety of our residents, preserving critical infrastructure, and ensuring the continuity of essential services. This project exemplifies our commitment to making our community stronger and mitigating the severe impacts of flooding for the people of Sussex."

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"With the support of the federal government, our community is positioned to finally end the flooding that has created so much harm over the last decade. This funding from Infrastructure Canada and the Regional Development Corporation will help us finalize our environmental assessments and begin the construction phases that have been identified in our master flood mitigation plan. I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone, from all levels of government, who have played a role in helping us achieve success to this point, including mayors and councilors of the former Village of Sussex Corner."

His Worship, Marc Thorne, Mayor of Sussex, New Brunswick

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $15,300,000 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) and Sussex is committing $10,340,000 .

in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) and is committing . Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion through DMAF.

through DMAF. To date, over $2.5 billion has been announced for more than 96 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

has been announced for more than 96 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe. This funding will support projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

in total eligible costs to be considered eligible. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

in funding. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

