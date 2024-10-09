Federal government invests in flood mitigation for the Raisin River

CORNWALL, ON, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Flood mitigation measures are being put in place to reduce the likelihood, frequency, and severity of flooding to residents and businesses located on the south branch of the Raisin River in Cornwall, after an investment of $783,360 from the federal government.

A new culvert will significantly decrease the likelihood of flooding from the south branch of the river. This will reduce sewer overflows and the risk of wastewater moving into storm water systems. Once upgraded, the culvert will have an increased life span and reduced maintenance requirements.

This project aligns with the 2022 City of Cornwall Climate Change Action Plan.

Making adaptation investments now not only keeps Canadians safe but also has major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

Quotes

"As we deal with the growing impacts of climate change, we need to work with communities to keep them safe from potential natural disasters. A new culvert for the south branch of the Raisin River will do just that for the residents and business of Cornwall."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We appreciate the support of the federal government in the replacement of our culvert located on McConnell Avenue. This project not only enhances the safety and resilience of our community but also underscores a shared commitment to proactive disaster preparedness and sustainable development."

Justin Towndale, Mayor of Cornwall

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $783,360 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). The DMAF program supports projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that helps communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. Part of this commitment is $489.1 million in funding from the Adaptation Action Plan, which was released in November 2022 alongside Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . Overall, the National Adaptation Strategy commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

Associated Links

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/dmaf-faac/index-eng.html

Canada's National Adaptation Strategy

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/national-adaptation-strategy.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; City of Cornwall, [email protected]