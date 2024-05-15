SAGAMOK, ON, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Upgrades to the Biidaaban Kinoomaagegamik Indigenous education facility are being supported by $2.2 million in funding from the federal government.

Announced by the Minister Sean Fraser and Chief Angus Toulouse, this project will help make the facility more sustainable and accessible.

Since its establishment in 1985, Biidaaban Kinoomaagegamik has been educating students from kindergarten through eighth grade on Sagamok Anishnawbek, sharing Anishinaabe learning, language, and culture. The school plays a key role in preserving traditional knowledge and nurturing a connected, dynamic, and prosperous community.

Green improvements to the school include replacing windows, upgrading ventilation, and the addition of a solar array. Energy efficiency will not only make the school more environmentally friendly but will allow cost savings to be invested directly into the community.

Inclusive improvements to the school will make it easier for children of all ages and mobilities to navigate daily life at school. Upgrades include accessibility ramps, railings, and automated doors at various entrances, along with sensor-activated faucets in restrooms.

Quotes

"Biidaaban Kinoomaagegamik is an important part of Sagamok Anishnawbek, shaping young minds with Anishinaabe knowledge, language, and culture. We are proud to support a project that will help it become a more greener and accessible space for its students."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Sagamok Anishnawbek are very pleased to be participating in this Lifelong Learning Centre Solar Array, Energy Efficiency & Inclusivity Renovation Project. This $2,200,000 project is in-line and consistent with our Traditional Values, Customs and Beliefs, which places a high value on environmental and energy conservation. We are encouraged that this project will assist in the reduction of GHG emissions and addressing the need to offset the effects of Climate Change. We look forward to working with our Partners at Infrastructure Canada and the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program."

Angus Toulouse, Chief, Sagamok Anishnawbek

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,176,408 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 92.9% and greenhouse gas emissions by 5.8 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

