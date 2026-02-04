LETHBRIDGE, AB, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - A new multi-use pathway will provide better access to key destinations within Lethbridge after an investment of $1.8 million from the federal government through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF).

Funding will support the construction of a two-kilometre active transportation connection for pedestrians and cyclists. Lethbridge has an impressive 280+ km of pathways, however, there are still gaps in certain boroughs. The Crowsnest Trail Pathway will address one such gap by linking the existing regional pathway network to the WT Hill Business Park, a major commercial and employment area in the city.

Now under construction, the project will provide safe alternatives to vehicular travel, build upon Lethbridge's active transportation and capital improvement plans, and open the door to new connections in the future.

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities by walking, cycling, and through the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

Quotes

"The Crowsnest Trail Pathway project enhances connectivity for residential, commercial, and other important areas in Lethbridge by providing users with a safe, car-free way to get to their destinations. This project is just one example of how supporting active transportation infrastructure helps build communities where people want to live and ensures we are progressing our environmental goals."

Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation

"Alberta municipalities are only as healthy and vibrant as the people who live in them. And when we invest in active infrastructure, we are supporting the long‑term vitality of those communities. This investment of more than $3 million from Alberta's Municipal Sustainability Initiative provides a safe and accessible corridor for Lethbridge residents to enjoy and use for recreation and exercise. It is a pathway to continued health, connection, and prosperity for the community."

The Honourable Dan Williams, Alberta Minister of Municipal Affairs

"We're excited to see this missing link in the pathway network connect to our existing multimodal system. This addition strengthens Lethbridge's active transportation network and gives residents safer, more convenient options for getting around the city. We're grateful to the Government of Canada for supporting infrastructure that helps our community continue to grow."

Robert Kovacs, Senior Project Administrator, City of Lethbridge

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,800,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the City of Lethbridge is contributing $100,000. The Government of Alberta has also contributed $3,001,000 towards this project through the Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) Capital Program.

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The ATF is part of the Canada Public Transit Fund which will provide significant permanent funding to respond to local transit needs, including active transportation.

The federal government also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to collaborate with Prairie stakeholders to create a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy.

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

Active Transportation Online Hub

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/active-transit-hub-carrefour-transport-actif/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

