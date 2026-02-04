OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's housing sector is under unprecedented pressure, with demand for affordable homes far exceeding current supply. Build Canada Homes is responding by championing Modern Methods of Construction (MMC)--innovative approaches such as modular, factory-built, and prefabricated systems that can streamline building processes, reduce costs, and accelerate delivery. By embracing these methods, Build Canada Homes aims to catalyse a more productive housing industry, strengthen domestic supply chains, and enable the rapid creation of affordable housing for communities across the country.

Build Canada Homes (BCH) today launched a Request for Information (RFI) to engage Canadian firms specializing in modern methods of construction (MMC)--including modular, panelized, and prefabricated systems. This initiative is a critical step toward accelerating the delivery of affordable housing across Canada.

The RFI aims to gather insights from industry leaders on capabilities, business models, and delivery approaches. Interested respondents are also invited to register as part of a forthcoming public directory of MMC firms to help raise awareness regarding the capabilities of the sector.

Responses to the RFI will inform the design of BCH's upcoming prequalification process and help identify high-potential MMC firms for future projects and partnerships to deliver housing at scale. Participation in the RFI does not guarantee future work but provides firms with an opportunity to influence procurement strategies and signal interest in upcoming BCH-led developments.

A wide-range of firms are encouraged to respond, including volumetric modular builders, panelized system manufacturers, and design-build firms.

The submission deadline is March 5, 2026.

Quotes

"Modern methods of construction can transform how we build homes--making delivery faster, more cost-effective, and more consistent. This RFI is an opportunity for Canadian firms to help shape the future of housing in Canada."

-- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Canada needs innovative solutions to meet the urgent demand for affordable housing. Modern methods of construction offer a faster, smarter way to build, and this RFI is about partnering with industry to unlock that potential at scale."

--Ana Bailão, Chief Executive Officer, Build Canada Homes

Quick facts

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency with a mandate to scale up the supply of affordable housing across Canada. By levering public lands, deploying flexible financial tools, and acting as a catalyst for modern methods of construction, Build Canada Homes is driving a more productive and innovative homebuilding sector.

Working in partnership with non-profits, Indigenous organizations, private developers, and all orders of government, Build Canada Homes is accelerating the delivery of housing Canadians need--faster, smarter, and more affordable.

Responses to the RFI will help shape the criteria and structure of BCH's future work to establish a vetted list of MMC providers for future projects.

Developments supported by Build Canada Homes will prioritize the use of Canadian materials and modern methods of construction such as factory-built housing, generating long-term, predictable demand and providing certainty to manufacturers to scale up production, strengthen supply chains, and create jobs in the housing sector.

Associated Links

Build Canada Homes

CanadaBuys

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]