Federal Government Invests in 691 New Homes in Ontario

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Nov 18, 2024, 10:38 ET

THUNDER BAY, ON, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is providing $262.2 million to help build 691 new homes in northern and Indigenous communities in Ontario.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario.

It took place at the North End Community Centre, located in Thunder Bay next door to the 1040 Huron Avenue project, which received $4.8 million to build 24 one-bedroom apartments and will be operated by Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services (OAHS). This project will feature a "for Indigenous, by Indigenous" approach to transitional housing. The homes are near local schools, parks, and public transit.

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own, and the Affordable Housing Fund and Rapid Housing Initiative are two programs through which we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in housing projects like the ones announced today for Ontario, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Through programs like the Rapid Housing Initiative and the Affordable Housing Fund, we're helping Canadians secure their right to a home they can call their own. The new homes announced for Northern Ontario are a great example of how we're unlocking the potential to transform lives and communities. Together, we are building a future where every generation has a safe, secure place to call home." - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Quick Facts:

  • The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.
    • As of September 2024, the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.
  • The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults.
    • As of September 2024, the Government of Canada has committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.
    • Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025-26 to 2028-2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized. Applications including these enhancements will open on November 22.
  • The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed.
    • The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, Veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Additional Information:

  • Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.
  • CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.
  • To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Appendix: Projects receiving funding  

Project Name 

Program

Region/ City

Funding ($)

Units 

Type

OAHS Affordable
Housing Huron Thunder
Bay

Affordable
Housing
Fund (AHF)

Thunder Bay

4,751,314

24

New units

Norseman Inn Seniors
Conversion

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Red Lake

2,076,551

10

New units

Whitefish Bay 32A
Rapid Housing 3

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Whitefish Bay 32A

8,773,527

25

New units

Slate Falls Nation 10
House Project

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

30 Lot, Slate Falls

5,396,900

10

New units

Neskantaga - RHI 3  - 5
duplexes

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Neskantaga

5,559,400

10

New units

Nipissing Elders' Lodge -
Duchesnay

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Nipissing 10

6,857,495

10

New units

Ojibways of Onigaming
Rapid Housing Project

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Sabaskong Bay 35D

1,656,069

6

New units

Lac Seul First Nation 3-5
Plex Housing Project

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Lac Seul 28,

5,464,804

15

New units

10 Single 3-Bedroom
Units RHI 3

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Fort Hope 64

5,917,500

10

New units

Marten Falls - Multi-unit
projects - 23/24

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Marten Falls 65

5,706,745

12

New units

Olive's Garden

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Chippewas of Rama
First Nation

9,600,000

44

New units

SL39- RHI 3 - New
Construction (5 units) -
Single Family Homes

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Shoal Lake (Part)
39A

2,420,594

5

New units

WBSK - RHI3 - Single
Family Homes New
Construction (10 units) -
Main Rd

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Wabauskang 21

5,212,716

10

New units

Serpent River First
Nation RHI - 7 Modular
Duplex

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Serpent River 7

5,144,803

14

New units

Niisaachewan - RHI3 -
Single Family Homes -
New Construction (10
units)

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

The Dalles 38C

4,932,771

10

New units

SL40- RHI 3 - New
Construction (10 units) -
Single Family Homes

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Shoal Lake (Part) 40

5,289,633

10

New units

WLON - RHI3 - Single
Family house - New
Construction (10 units)

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Dryden

5,442,992

10

New units

Kitchenuhmaykoosib
Aaki 84

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Kitchenuhmaykoosib
Aaki 84 (Big Trout
Lake)

13,735,314

35

New units

Sachigo RHI

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Sachigo Lake 1

6,955,153

20

New units

Oshkineeg Youth
Transitional Housing
Program, Kenora, ON in
partnership with
Anishinaabe Abinoojii
Family Services.

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Kenora

1,253,900

5

New units

MBQ Senior Housing
Project

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Tyendinaga Mohawk
Territory

1,343,561

7

New units

Rapid Housing Initiative
- Alderville First Nation
Triplex Builds

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Alnwick/Haldimand,

1,618,255

6

New units

Lac Seul RHI3 2023

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Hudson

3,483,040

10

New units

Nipissing Elder's Lodge -
Garden Village

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Nipissing 10

5,762,058

10

New units

Wabaseemoong Rapid
Housing Initiative 3

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Wabaseemoong

9,258,044

26

New units

SLFN Project B - 4 Stick
Builds

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Sachigo Lake 1

2,184,861

4

New units

SLFN Project A - 10
Modular Builds

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Sachigo Lake 1

4,321,582

10

New units

Mississauga of the
Credit First Nation RHI

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Haldimand County

6,600,000

15

New units

Constance Lake - 6
Single Family Homes

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Constance Lake 92

1,980,039

6

New units

Dokis RHI Homes

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Dokis 9

2,640,000

7

New units

Kasabonika Lake RHI2
Project A (2 single
family modular)

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Kasabonika Lake

1,130,801

2

New units

Three 5 bedroom
Modular Homes

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Rat Portage 38A

2,156,854

3

New units

Saugeen Rapid Housing
Project

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Saugeen 29

2,981,000

8

New units

SFFN Project B - 5
Modular Builds

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Slate Falls

2,701,128

5

New units

SFFN Project A - 5 Stick
Builds

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Slate Falls

2,538,675

5

New units

NCLFN 8 Modular Single
Family Homes

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Weagamow Lake 87

3,945,213

8

New units

NCLFN 2 Modular Four
Plexes

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Weagamow Lake 87

1,367,943

8

New units

NCLFN 4 stick frame
single family homes

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Weagamow Lake 87

2,051,786

4

New units

Aroland Renovation
Project # 2

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Aroland 83

784,040

6

New units

Bearskin Lake First
Nation RHI 2

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Bearskin Lake

14,349,520

30

New units

Big Grassy Modular
Home Row Housing
Project

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Big Grassy River 35G

1,982,549

10

New units

CLFN Project B - 4 Stick
Builds

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Cat Lake 63C

2,096,558

4

New units

CLFN Project A - 10
Modular Builds

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Cat Lake 63C,

4,312,135

10

New units

Project
Nigigoonsiminikaaning
First Nation

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Fort Frances

2,928,000

12

New units

Eabametoong 5 duplex
units 2021-22

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Fort Hope 64

4,053,175

10

New units

Chapleau Cree RHI
Project - 6 Units

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Fox Lake 2

2,726,883

6

New units

GFN 2022 RHI2 Project
9 Single Family Homes

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Ginoogaming First
Nation

2,916,495

9

New units

GFN 2022 RHI2 Project
4-plex

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Ginoogaming First
Nation

936,225

4

New units

AWZ#37 Project B -
Windigo Island Triplexes

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Kenora

2,465,964

6

New units

AWZ#37 Project A -
Regina Bay Duplexes

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Kenora

1,225,542

4

New units

Family Living Complex

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Mississagi River 8

1,863,880

5

New units

10 Unit RHI CMHC
Muskrat Dam Housing
Project

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Muskrat Dam Lake

2,258,584

10

New units

Neskantaga - Duplex
project

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Neskantaga

5,516,076

10

New units

North Spirit Lake First
Nation Rapid Housing
Initiative

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

North Spirit Lake

1,901,947

3

New units

NWA#33 Dog Paw Row
Housing Project

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Northwest Angle
33B

1,257,992

5

New units

Wunnumin Lake Rapid
Housing Initiative
Project B paper
application

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Wunnumin 1

2,135,202

4

New units

Wunnumin Lake Rapid
Housing Initiative
Project A paper
application

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Wunnumin 1

904,840

2

New units

Pikangikum Community
Safe House Village -
Second Stage Homes

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Pikangikum 14

3,268,000

10

New units

AoPFN RHI

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Golden Lake 39

5,038,357

12

New units

Poplar Hill First Nation
Rapid Housing Initiative

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Poplar Hill

1,901,945

3

New units

Nibinamik First Nation –
Multi-Plex Housing
Project. 

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Summer Beaver

6,043,004

14

New units

MBQ Senior Housing
Initiative

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Tyendinaga Mohawk

5,670,759

12

New units

Wapekeka RHI2 Project
A (2 single family
modular)

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Wapekeka 2

1,149,060

2

New units

Shelter

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Curve Lake First
Nation 35

$1,089,180

6

New units

Transitional Housing

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Christian Island 30

1,000,000

10

New units

Modular Housing

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Fort Frances

2,399,400

7

New units

Community Housing II

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Gull River 55

2,350,000

10

New units

Affordable Housing On-
Reserve

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Manitou Rapids 11

1,587,132

8

New units

Maple Ridge Project

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Sagamok

2,049,600

3

New units

Onondaga Phase 2

Rapid Housing
Initiative (RHI)

Six Nations (Part) 40

1,872,500

5

New units

 

 Total:

$262,247,565

691

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

