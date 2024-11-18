Federal Government Invests in 691 New Homes in Ontario
Nov 18, 2024, 10:38 ET
THUNDER BAY, ON, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is providing $262.2 million to help build 691 new homes in northern and Indigenous communities in Ontario.
The announcement was made by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario.
It took place at the North End Community Centre, located in Thunder Bay next door to the 1040 Huron Avenue project, which received $4.8 million to build 24 one-bedroom apartments and will be operated by Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services (OAHS). This project will feature a "for Indigenous, by Indigenous" approach to transitional housing. The homes are near local schools, parks, and public transit.
A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.
Quotes:
"Everyone deserves a place to call their own, and the Affordable Housing Fund and Rapid Housing Initiative are two programs through which we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in housing projects like the ones announced today for Ontario, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"Through programs like the Rapid Housing Initiative and the Affordable Housing Fund, we're helping Canadians secure their right to a home they can call their own. The new homes announced for Northern Ontario are a great example of how we're unlocking the potential to transform lives and communities. Together, we are building a future where every generation has a safe, secure place to call home." - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario
Appendix: Projects receiving funding
|
Project Name
|
Program
|
Region/ City
|
Funding ($)
|
Units
|
Type
|
OAHS Affordable
|
Affordable
|
Thunder Bay
|
4,751,314
|
24
|
New units
|
Norseman Inn Seniors
|
Rapid Housing
|
Red Lake
|
2,076,551
|
10
|
New units
|
Whitefish Bay 32A
|
Rapid Housing
|
Whitefish Bay 32A
|
8,773,527
|
25
|
New units
|
Slate Falls Nation 10
|
Rapid Housing
|
30 Lot, Slate Falls
|
5,396,900
|
10
|
New units
|
Neskantaga - RHI 3 - 5
|
Rapid Housing
|
Neskantaga
|
5,559,400
|
10
|
New units
|
Nipissing Elders' Lodge -
|
Rapid Housing
|
Nipissing 10
|
6,857,495
|
10
|
New units
|
Ojibways of Onigaming
|
Rapid Housing
|
Sabaskong Bay 35D
|
1,656,069
|
6
|
New units
|
Lac Seul First Nation 3-5
|
Rapid Housing
|
Lac Seul 28,
|
5,464,804
|
15
|
New units
|
10 Single 3-Bedroom
|
Rapid Housing
|
Fort Hope 64
|
5,917,500
|
10
|
New units
|
Marten Falls - Multi-unit
|
Rapid Housing
|
Marten Falls 65
|
5,706,745
|
12
|
New units
|
Olive's Garden
|
Rapid Housing
|
Chippewas of Rama
|
9,600,000
|
44
|
New units
|
SL39- RHI 3 - New
|
Rapid Housing
|
Shoal Lake (Part)
|
2,420,594
|
5
|
New units
|
WBSK - RHI3 - Single
|
Rapid Housing
|
Wabauskang 21
|
5,212,716
|
10
|
New units
|
Serpent River First
|
Rapid Housing
|
Serpent River 7
|
5,144,803
|
14
|
New units
|
Niisaachewan - RHI3 -
|
Rapid Housing
|
The Dalles 38C
|
4,932,771
|
10
|
New units
|
SL40- RHI 3 - New
|
Rapid Housing
|
Shoal Lake (Part) 40
|
5,289,633
|
10
|
New units
|
WLON - RHI3 - Single
|
Rapid Housing
|
Dryden
|
5,442,992
|
10
|
New units
|
Kitchenuhmaykoosib
|
Rapid Housing
|
Kitchenuhmaykoosib
|
13,735,314
|
35
|
New units
|
Sachigo RHI
|
Rapid Housing
|
Sachigo Lake 1
|
6,955,153
|
20
|
New units
|
Oshkineeg Youth
|
Rapid Housing
|
Kenora
|
1,253,900
|
5
|
New units
|
MBQ Senior Housing
|
Rapid Housing
|
Tyendinaga Mohawk
|
1,343,561
|
7
|
New units
|
Rapid Housing Initiative
|
Rapid Housing
|
Alnwick/Haldimand,
|
1,618,255
|
6
|
New units
|
Lac Seul RHI3 2023
|
Rapid Housing
|
Hudson
|
3,483,040
|
10
|
New units
|
Nipissing Elder's Lodge -
|
Rapid Housing
|
Nipissing 10
|
5,762,058
|
10
|
New units
|
Wabaseemoong Rapid
|
Rapid Housing
|
Wabaseemoong
|
9,258,044
|
26
|
New units
|
SLFN Project B - 4 Stick
|
Rapid Housing
|
Sachigo Lake 1
|
2,184,861
|
4
|
New units
|
SLFN Project A - 10
|
Rapid Housing
|
Sachigo Lake 1
|
4,321,582
|
10
|
New units
|
Mississauga of the
|
Rapid Housing
|
Haldimand County
|
6,600,000
|
15
|
New units
|
Constance Lake - 6
|
Rapid Housing
|
Constance Lake 92
|
1,980,039
|
6
|
New units
|
Dokis RHI Homes
|
Rapid Housing
|
Dokis 9
|
2,640,000
|
7
|
New units
|
Kasabonika Lake RHI2
|
Rapid Housing
|
Kasabonika Lake
|
1,130,801
|
2
|
New units
|
Three 5 bedroom
|
Rapid Housing
|
Rat Portage 38A
|
2,156,854
|
3
|
New units
|
Saugeen Rapid Housing
|
Rapid Housing
|
Saugeen 29
|
2,981,000
|
8
|
New units
|
SFFN Project B - 5
|
Rapid Housing
|
Slate Falls
|
2,701,128
|
5
|
New units
|
SFFN Project A - 5 Stick
|
Rapid Housing
|
Slate Falls
|
2,538,675
|
5
|
New units
|
NCLFN 8 Modular Single
|
Rapid Housing
|
Weagamow Lake 87
|
3,945,213
|
8
|
New units
|
NCLFN 2 Modular Four
|
Rapid Housing
|
Weagamow Lake 87
|
1,367,943
|
8
|
New units
|
NCLFN 4 stick frame
|
Rapid Housing
|
Weagamow Lake 87
|
2,051,786
|
4
|
New units
|
Aroland Renovation
|
Rapid Housing
|
Aroland 83
|
784,040
|
6
|
New units
|
Bearskin Lake First
|
Rapid Housing
|
Bearskin Lake
|
14,349,520
|
30
|
New units
|
Big Grassy Modular
|
Rapid Housing
|
Big Grassy River 35G
|
1,982,549
|
10
|
New units
|
CLFN Project B - 4 Stick
|
Rapid Housing
|
Cat Lake 63C
|
2,096,558
|
4
|
New units
|
CLFN Project A - 10
|
Rapid Housing
|
Cat Lake 63C,
|
4,312,135
|
10
|
New units
|
Project
|
Rapid Housing
|
Fort Frances
|
2,928,000
|
12
|
New units
|
Eabametoong 5 duplex
|
Rapid Housing
|
Fort Hope 64
|
4,053,175
|
10
|
New units
|
Chapleau Cree RHI
|
Rapid Housing
|
Fox Lake 2
|
2,726,883
|
6
|
New units
|
GFN 2022 RHI2 Project
|
Rapid Housing
|
Ginoogaming First
|
2,916,495
|
9
|
New units
|
GFN 2022 RHI2 Project
|
Rapid Housing
|
Ginoogaming First
|
936,225
|
4
|
New units
|
AWZ#37 Project B -
|
Rapid Housing
|
Kenora
|
2,465,964
|
6
|
New units
|
AWZ#37 Project A -
|
Rapid Housing
|
Kenora
|
1,225,542
|
4
|
New units
|
Family Living Complex
|
Rapid Housing
|
Mississagi River 8
|
1,863,880
|
5
|
New units
|
10 Unit RHI CMHC
|
Rapid Housing
|
Muskrat Dam Lake
|
2,258,584
|
10
|
New units
|
Neskantaga - Duplex
|
Rapid Housing
|
Neskantaga
|
5,516,076
|
10
|
New units
|
North Spirit Lake First
|
Rapid Housing
|
North Spirit Lake
|
1,901,947
|
3
|
New units
|
NWA#33 Dog Paw Row
|
Rapid Housing
|
Northwest Angle
|
1,257,992
|
5
|
New units
|
Wunnumin Lake Rapid
|
Rapid Housing
|
Wunnumin 1
|
2,135,202
|
4
|
New units
|
Wunnumin Lake Rapid
|
Rapid Housing
|
Wunnumin 1
|
904,840
|
2
|
New units
|
Pikangikum Community
|
Rapid Housing
|
Pikangikum 14
|
3,268,000
|
10
|
New units
|
AoPFN RHI
|
Rapid Housing
|
Golden Lake 39
|
5,038,357
|
12
|
New units
|
Poplar Hill First Nation
|
Rapid Housing
|
Poplar Hill
|
1,901,945
|
3
|
New units
|
Nibinamik First Nation –
|
Rapid Housing
|
Summer Beaver
|
6,043,004
|
14
|
New units
|
MBQ Senior Housing
|
Rapid Housing
|
Tyendinaga Mohawk
|
5,670,759
|
12
|
New units
|
Wapekeka RHI2 Project
|
Rapid Housing
|
Wapekeka 2
|
1,149,060
|
2
|
New units
|
Shelter
|
Rapid Housing
|
Curve Lake First
|
$1,089,180
|
6
|
New units
|
Transitional Housing
|
Rapid Housing
|
Christian Island 30
|
1,000,000
|
10
|
New units
|
Modular Housing
|
Rapid Housing
|
Fort Frances
|
2,399,400
|
7
|
New units
|
Community Housing II
|
Rapid Housing
|
Gull River 55
|
2,350,000
|
10
|
New units
|
Affordable Housing On-
|
Rapid Housing
|
Manitou Rapids 11
|
1,587,132
|
8
|
New units
|
Maple Ridge Project
|
Rapid Housing
|
Sagamok
|
2,049,600
|
3
|
New units
|
Onondaga Phase 2
|
Rapid Housing
|
Six Nations (Part) 40
|
1,872,500
|
5
|
New units
|
Total:
|
$262,247,565
|
691
Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
