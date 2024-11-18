Federal Government Invests in 691 New Homes in Ontario

THUNDER BAY, ON, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is providing $262.2 million to help build 691 new homes in northern and Indigenous communities in Ontario.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario.

It took place at the North End Community Centre, located in Thunder Bay next door to the 1040 Huron Avenue project, which received $4.8 million to build 24 one-bedroom apartments and will be operated by Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services (OAHS). This project will feature a "for Indigenous, by Indigenous" approach to transitional housing. The homes are near local schools, parks, and public transit.

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own, and the Affordable Housing Fund and Rapid Housing Initiative are two programs through which we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in housing projects like the ones announced today for Ontario, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Through programs like the Rapid Housing Initiative and the Affordable Housing Fund, we're helping Canadians secure their right to a home they can call their own. The new homes announced for Northern Ontario are a great example of how we're unlocking the potential to transform lives and communities. Together, we are building a future where every generation has a safe, secure place to call home." - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of September 2024 , the Government of Canada has committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025-26 to 2028-2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized. Applications including these enhancements will open on November 22 .

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, Veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed.

Appendix: Projects receiving funding

Project Name Program Region/ City Funding ($) Units Type OAHS Affordable

Housing Huron Thunder

Bay Affordable

Housing

Fund (AHF) Thunder Bay 4,751,314 24 New units Norseman Inn Seniors

Conversion Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Red Lake 2,076,551 10 New units Whitefish Bay 32A

Rapid Housing 3 Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Whitefish Bay 32A 8,773,527 25 New units Slate Falls Nation 10

House Project Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) 30 Lot, Slate Falls 5,396,900 10 New units Neskantaga - RHI 3 - 5

duplexes Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Neskantaga 5,559,400 10 New units Nipissing Elders' Lodge -

Duchesnay Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Nipissing 10 6,857,495 10 New units Ojibways of Onigaming

Rapid Housing Project Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Sabaskong Bay 35D 1,656,069 6 New units Lac Seul First Nation 3-5

Plex Housing Project Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Lac Seul 28, 5,464,804 15 New units 10 Single 3-Bedroom

Units RHI 3 Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Fort Hope 64 5,917,500 10 New units Marten Falls - Multi-unit

projects - 23/24 Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Marten Falls 65 5,706,745 12 New units Olive's Garden Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Chippewas of Rama

First Nation 9,600,000 44 New units SL39- RHI 3 - New

Construction (5 units) -

Single Family Homes Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Shoal Lake (Part)

39A 2,420,594 5 New units WBSK - RHI3 - Single

Family Homes New

Construction (10 units) -

Main Rd Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Wabauskang 21 5,212,716 10 New units Serpent River First

Nation RHI - 7 Modular

Duplex Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Serpent River 7 5,144,803 14 New units Niisaachewan - RHI3 -

Single Family Homes -

New Construction (10

units) Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) The Dalles 38C 4,932,771 10 New units SL40- RHI 3 - New

Construction (10 units) -

Single Family Homes Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Shoal Lake (Part) 40 5,289,633 10 New units WLON - RHI3 - Single

Family house - New

Construction (10 units) Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Dryden 5,442,992 10 New units Kitchenuhmaykoosib

Aaki 84 Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Kitchenuhmaykoosib

Aaki 84 (Big Trout

Lake) 13,735,314 35 New units Sachigo RHI Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Sachigo Lake 1 6,955,153 20 New units Oshkineeg Youth

Transitional Housing

Program, Kenora, ON in

partnership with

Anishinaabe Abinoojii

Family Services. Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Kenora 1,253,900 5 New units MBQ Senior Housing

Project Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Tyendinaga Mohawk

Territory 1,343,561 7 New units Rapid Housing Initiative

- Alderville First Nation

Triplex Builds Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Alnwick/Haldimand, 1,618,255 6 New units Lac Seul RHI3 2023 Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Hudson 3,483,040 10 New units Nipissing Elder's Lodge -

Garden Village Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Nipissing 10 5,762,058 10 New units Wabaseemoong Rapid

Housing Initiative 3 Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Wabaseemoong 9,258,044 26 New units SLFN Project B - 4 Stick

Builds Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Sachigo Lake 1 2,184,861 4 New units SLFN Project A - 10

Modular Builds Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Sachigo Lake 1 4,321,582 10 New units Mississauga of the

Credit First Nation RHI Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Haldimand County 6,600,000 15 New units Constance Lake - 6

Single Family Homes Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Constance Lake 92 1,980,039 6 New units Dokis RHI Homes Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Dokis 9 2,640,000 7 New units Kasabonika Lake RHI2

Project A (2 single

family modular) Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Kasabonika Lake 1,130,801 2 New units Three 5 bedroom

Modular Homes Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Rat Portage 38A 2,156,854 3 New units Saugeen Rapid Housing

Project Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Saugeen 29 2,981,000 8 New units SFFN Project B - 5

Modular Builds Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Slate Falls 2,701,128 5 New units SFFN Project A - 5 Stick

Builds Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Slate Falls 2,538,675 5 New units NCLFN 8 Modular Single

Family Homes Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Weagamow Lake 87 3,945,213 8 New units NCLFN 2 Modular Four

Plexes Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Weagamow Lake 87 1,367,943 8 New units NCLFN 4 stick frame

single family homes Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Weagamow Lake 87 2,051,786 4 New units Aroland Renovation

Project # 2 Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Aroland 83 784,040 6 New units Bearskin Lake First

Nation RHI 2 Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Bearskin Lake 14,349,520 30 New units Big Grassy Modular

Home Row Housing

Project Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Big Grassy River 35G 1,982,549 10 New units CLFN Project B - 4 Stick

Builds Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Cat Lake 63C 2,096,558 4 New units CLFN Project A - 10

Modular Builds Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Cat Lake 63C, 4,312,135 10 New units Project

Nigigoonsiminikaaning

First Nation Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Fort Frances 2,928,000 12 New units Eabametoong 5 duplex

units 2021-22 Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Fort Hope 64 4,053,175 10 New units Chapleau Cree RHI

Project - 6 Units Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Fox Lake 2 2,726,883 6 New units GFN 2022 RHI2 Project

9 Single Family Homes Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Ginoogaming First

Nation 2,916,495 9 New units GFN 2022 RHI2 Project

4-plex Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Ginoogaming First

Nation 936,225 4 New units AWZ#37 Project B -

Windigo Island Triplexes Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Kenora 2,465,964 6 New units AWZ#37 Project A -

Regina Bay Duplexes Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Kenora 1,225,542 4 New units Family Living Complex Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Mississagi River 8 1,863,880 5 New units 10 Unit RHI CMHC

Muskrat Dam Housing

Project Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Muskrat Dam Lake 2,258,584 10 New units Neskantaga - Duplex

project Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Neskantaga 5,516,076 10 New units North Spirit Lake First

Nation Rapid Housing

Initiative Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) North Spirit Lake 1,901,947 3 New units NWA#33 Dog Paw Row

Housing Project Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Northwest Angle

33B 1,257,992 5 New units Wunnumin Lake Rapid

Housing Initiative

Project B paper

application Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Wunnumin 1 2,135,202 4 New units Wunnumin Lake Rapid

Housing Initiative

Project A paper

application Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Wunnumin 1 904,840 2 New units Pikangikum Community

Safe House Village -

Second Stage Homes Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Pikangikum 14 3,268,000 10 New units AoPFN RHI Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Golden Lake 39 5,038,357 12 New units Poplar Hill First Nation

Rapid Housing Initiative Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Poplar Hill 1,901,945 3 New units Nibinamik First Nation –

Multi-Plex Housing

Project. Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Summer Beaver 6,043,004 14 New units MBQ Senior Housing

Initiative Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Tyendinaga Mohawk 5,670,759 12 New units Wapekeka RHI2 Project

A (2 single family

modular) Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Wapekeka 2 1,149,060 2 New units Shelter Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Curve Lake First

Nation 35 $1,089,180 6 New units Transitional Housing Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Christian Island 30 1,000,000 10 New units Modular Housing Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Fort Frances 2,399,400 7 New units Community Housing II Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Gull River 55 2,350,000 10 New units Affordable Housing On-

Reserve Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Manitou Rapids 11 1,587,132 8 New units Maple Ridge Project Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Sagamok 2,049,600 3 New units Onondaga Phase 2 Rapid Housing

Initiative (RHI) Six Nations (Part) 40 1,872,500 5 New units Total: $262,247,565 691



