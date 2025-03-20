THUNDER BAY, ON, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced more than $40 million in contributions and low-cost repayable loans to build and repair 149 homes through eight housing projects located in Northern Ontario.

These projects are supported through various initiatives under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) and aim to address needs across the housing continuum for diverse communities, prioritizing Thunder Bay's most vulnerable populations.

The funding announced today includes:

$1,372,030.00 in contribution through the second round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) to Chippewas Kettle & Stoney Point (KSP), which has created 6 new rental units with affordability and accessibility conditions.

$1,446,600.00 in contribution through the second round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) to Zhiibaahaasing First Nation, which has created 5 new rental units with affordability conditions.

$1,105,970.00 in contribution through the second round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) to Long Lake # 58 First Nation, which has created 4 new rental units with affordability conditions.

$566,770.00 in contribution through the second round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) to Long Lake # 58 First Nation, which has created 4 new rental units with affordability conditions.

$3,076,250.00 in contribution through the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) to Wikwemikong Unceded Indian Reserve, which has created 16 new rental units with affordability and accessibility conditions.

$16,390,000.00 in loans through the Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP) to 276 Duke Street ( Dryden ), which will help create 48 new rental units with affordability and accessibility conditions.

$150,000.00 in contribution through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to Washagamis Bay First Nation which will help renovate 10 rental units with affordability and accessibility conditions.

$6,972,000.00 in contribution and $9,780,908.00 in loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to Kenora : 56-unit Seniors, which will help create 56 new rental units with affordability and accessibility conditions.

Through investments like these, the federal government is working to end the housing crisis, so that everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home today – and so future generations have the same opportunity to rent or own a place of their own as generations that came before them.

Quotes:

"The market alone won't deliver the housing affordability we need. These projects represent major progress in returning a strong federal role to affordable and non-market housing. It's now time to double down on that commitment." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Through these six projects across Northern Ontario, we are fostering a resilient and dynamic community. We are not only addressing the current needs for our communities but also laying the foundation for a brighter future." – The Honorable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement follows the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith's, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, January 26 announcement of more than $2.1 billion in contributions and low-cost repayable loans to build and repair 22,417 homes across different municipalities in Ontario.

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2024, the federal government has committed $60.09 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 298,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

The $55 billion Apartment Loan Construction Program (ACLP) is providing low-cost financing to support more than 131,000 new rental homes across Canada by 2031 – 2032. The ACLP provides fully repayable low-interest loans to encourage the construction of more rentals for middle-class Canadians. It creates a positive impact to the housing system at minimal cost to taxpayers. A stable supply of purpose-built rental housing is essential for more people in Canada to have access to housing that meets their needs As of December 2024, CMHC has committed $21.76 billion in loans through ACLP to support the creation of more than 56,000 rental homes. It is one of many programs and initiatives under the National Housing Strategy designed to help address housing needs across the housing continuum. It complements other NHS initiatives that focus on funding affordable housing units for lower-income households. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the ACLP which includes the program being extended from 2027 – 2028 to 2031 – 2032. The enhancements will allow applicants to apply for funding for on- and off-campus student housing to support post-secondary educational institutions as well as independent seniors housing. There are no longer minimum requirements relating to energy efficiency and accessibility, instead applicants will benefit from making stronger commitments to desired rental supply and social outcomes.

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, Veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed.

Additional Information:

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

