CALGARY, AB, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is helping to bring affordable, reliable, clean energy to communities in every region of Canada. That is why the federal government is investing in job-creating clean energy projects across the country and working with Indigenous partners to get projects built. Alberta's immense potential for clean energy development, combined with the expertise of workers and the ambitious planning of Indigenous and community partners, is creating great economic opportunities in the province.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced over $175 million in federal investments for 12 Alberta-based clean energy projects that will create thousands of jobs and enable local economic growth and while delivering clean, affordable energy to communities. Once fully implemented, these projects will reduce emissions equivalent to taking nearly 325,000 gas-powered cars off the road every year, resulting in cleaner air and healthier communities.

The following projects will create good jobs and economic opportunities in First Nations communities and provide clean power for years to come:

Capstone Infrastructure Corporation, in partnership with Sawridge First Nation, is developing Buffalo Atlee, comprising four wind farm sites near Jenner, Alberta . These four projects are supported by a combined $60-million federal investment and are expected to produce over 200,000 megawatt-hours per year, enough to supply electricity for about 26,200 average Albertan homes annually.

. These four projects are supported by a combined federal investment and are expected to produce over 200,000 megawatt-hours per year, enough to supply electricity for about 26,200 average Albertan homes annually. ATCO will modernize assets, upgrade systems and deploy advanced metering infrastructure across rural, remote and urban communities to optimize electricity grid management and operations, supported by a federal investment of over $62 million . These five investments will improve outage responses and enable customer options such as time-of-use pricing through multiple projects.

. These five investments will improve outage responses and enable customer options such as time-of-use pricing through multiple projects. Pattern Energy Group LP will deploy the Lanfine Wind 1 project, an onshore wind project in eastern Alberta , supported by a federal investment of over $20 million . The 150-MW facility is expected to generate clean energy for up to 45,000 Alberta homes.

, supported by a federal investment of over . The 150-MW facility is expected to generate clean energy for up to 45,000 homes. Renewable Energy Systems Canada's Hilda Wind Power Project will add 105.4 MW of wind energy in Cypress County, supported by a federal investment of over $17.5 million . The project is expected to supply enough clean energy to power 32,000 households.

. The project is expected to supply enough clean energy to power 32,000 households. Chiniki and Goodstoney First Nations and ATCO will deploy the largest solar installation in an urban centre in Western Canada , supported by a federal investment of over $13 million . Located in southeast Calgary , the Barlow and Deerfoot solar facilities are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 50,000 tonnes annually and to generate economic returns for the First Nations' communities. This is in addition to $78.8 million in support from the Canada Infrastructure Bank to enable the majority equity ownership of the project by both First Nations.

, supported by a federal investment of over . Located in southeast , the Barlow and Deerfoot solar facilities are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 50,000 tonnes annually and to generate economic returns for the First Nations' communities. This is in addition to in support from the Canada Infrastructure Bank to enable the majority equity ownership of the project by both First Nations. Akamihk Energy, supported by a federal investment of $1 million , will investigate the potential to integrate all electricity distribution infrastructure and service on Montana First Nation's lands into a consolidated microgrid; manage energy flows within that grid; and meter exchange to the Alberta Interconnected Electric System. Akamihk Energy is a 100-percent Montana First Nation -owned company.

The Government of Canada is committed to developing a net-zero electricity system by 2035 and will continue to work with partners to advance economic reconciliation and climate action while creating good jobs and delivering reliable clean power on the road to a sustainable and prosperous net-zero future.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is investing to deliver more affordable, reliable and clean power in every region of Canada. Today's federal investment in Indigenous and industry-led projects, including those with ATCO, will create jobs delivering power to communities across Alberta as we seize the economic opportunities of a low-carbon future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"The clean energy future is here. It's creating good jobs and more prosperity in Alberta and across Canada."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan

Minister of Labour

"CanREA welcomes this federal investment in Indigenous-led clean energy projects, which will create jobs and opportunities for Albertans while also helping the province deliver on its decarbonization goals."

Vittoria Bellissimo

President and CEO, CanREA

Quick Facts

These job-creating projects are funded through the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs). Budget 2023 committed nearly $3 billion in additional funds to this program, along with an estimated $26 billion for the Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit. This program is actively supporting Canada's ongoing transition to a net-zero economy by 2050 and Canada's commitment to meeting Clean Electricity Regulations objectives.

in additional funds to this program, along with an estimated for the Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit. This program is actively supporting ongoing transition to a net-zero economy by 2050 and commitment to meeting Clean Electricity Regulations objectives. Recent Natural Resources Canada clean energy investments in Alberta include: Over $160 million for nine Alberta -based solar and energy storage projects to generate significant clean solar power and deploy 163 megawatts (MW) of new solar generation and 48 MW of battery storage capacity. Nearly $9 million for the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) to deploy a 4.86-MW solar power generation project in Smoky Lake County at Métis Crossing in Alberta . Nearly $3.4 million in support for Elemental Energy's East Strathmore Solar Project to increase renewable energy capacity and grid services while also delivering progress on emissions reductions in Alberta .

include: The Government of Canada recently released Powering Canada Forward, its vision for transforming Canada's electricity sector and meeting its commitment to decarbonizing the country's electricity systems as it: reiterates why the expansion of a clean electricity system is important and necessary to drive sustainable growth, enhance environmental performance and advance Indigenous reconciliation; highlights the extensive work governments and partners have already done to create a dynamic, sustainable electricity sector; and outlines how the federal government has and will continue to support, incentivize and accelerate the production of clean and non-emitting electricity.

recently released Powering Canada Forward, its vision for transforming electricity sector and meeting its commitment to decarbonizing the country's electricity systems as it: Budget 2023 included $3 billion for Natural Resources Canada over 13 years to, among other purposes, recapitalize the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program to support critical regional priorities and Indigenous-led projects. The Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs) provides up to $1.56 billion over eight years for smart renewable energy and electrical grid modernization projects.

Associated links

Follow us on LinkedIn

BACKGROUNDER

Government of Canada Supports 12 Clean Energy Projects in Alberta

with Over $175 Million in Federal Investments

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced funding for 12 projects across Alberta that will create good jobs while producing and storing clean electricity. These clean electricity projects are a critical part of Canada's energy future and offer great economic opportunities for the province.

As highlighted in the Government of Canada's vision for transforming Canada's electricity sector, the decarbonization of Canada's electricity systems is of critical importance as a step toward achieving net-zero emissions across the economy by 2050 and ensuring a prosperous future for Canadians. By investing in today's clean electricity projects, the Government of Canada is continuing to collaboratively deliver affordable and reliable power to Albertans while advancing toward a sustainable and prosperous future.

Funding for these projects was provided through the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs). This program is investing up to $4.5 billion by 2035 for smart renewable energy and electrical grid modernization projects. This investment will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging the replacement of fossil-fuel generated electricity with smart renewable energy and storage projects that also provide essential grid services while supporting Canada's equitable transition to an electrified economy.

Lanfine Wind 1

Recipient: Pattern Energy

Project location: Oyen, Alberta

Funding from SREPs: $20,623,445

Project summary: The Lanfine Wind 1 LP is a 150-megawatt (MW) onshore wind project in eastern Alberta. The project will install 35 Vestas V150-4.3 MW turbines with a 105-metre hub height, reducing GHG emissions by approximately 220,000 tonnes of CO 2 e a year, equivalent to taking up to an estimated 67,400 gas-powered cars off the road. Lanfine Wind 1 LP will bring significant economic and social benefits, such as job creation and capacity building, while using local and regional contractors including Indigenous owned and operated businesses. It will create up to 1,300 jobs and generate enough emissions-free electricity for more than 45,000 Alberta homes annually.

Hilda Wind Power Project

Recipient: Innagreen

Project location: Hilda, Cypress County, Alberta

Funding from SREPs: $17,513,543

Project summary: The Hilda Wind Power is a 105.4-MW wind energy power project in Cypress County, Alberta. The project will deploy a 105.4-MW wind energy power, reducing GHG emissions by approximately 155,000 tonnes of CO 2 e a year, equivalent to taking 47,000 gas-powered cars off the road. Hilda Wind Power will bring significant economic and social benefits such as job creation and capacity building to Cypress County while boosting local supply chains in the community. It will create up to an estimated 900 jobs and generate enough emissions-free electricity for more than 32,000 Alberta homes annually.

Buffalo Atlee Wind Farm 1

Recipient: Capstone Infrastructure Corporation and Sawridge First Nation

Project location: Jenner, Alberta

Funding from SREPs: $16,292,771

Project summary: The Buffalo Atlee Wind 1 LP is a 20.8-MW wind farm near Jenner, Alberta. The project will contribute to GHG emissions reduction by approximately 27,000 tonnes of CO 2 e a year and increased renewable energy in Alberta while increasing overall electrical system reliability by reducing load on the bulk transmission system. Buffalo Atlee Wind 1 LP will create up to an estimated 180 jobs and generate enough emissions-free energy for more than 8,000 Alberta homes annually. It will contribute to the local economy, generating employment and increasing equity, diversity and inclusion in the energy sector.

Buffalo Atlee Wind Farm 2

Recipient: Capstone Infrastructure Corporation and Sawridge First Nation

Project location: Jenner, Alberta

Funding from SREPs: $16,292,771

Project summary: The Buffalo Atlee Wind 2 LP is a 15.6-MW wind farm near Jenner, Alberta. The project will contribute to GHG emissions by approximately 20,000 tonnes of CO 2 e a year and increased

renewable energy in Alberta while increasing overall electrical system reliability by reducing load on the bulk transmission system. Buffalo Atlee Wind 2 LP will create up to an estimated 135 jobs and generate enough emissions-free energy for more than 6,200 Alberta homes annually. It will contribute to the local economy, generating employment and increasing equity, diversity and inclusion in the energy sector.

Buffalo Atlee Wind Farm 3

Recipient: Capstone Infrastructure Corporation and Sawridge First Nation

Project location: Jenner, Alberta

Funding from SREPs: $16,292,771

Project summary: The Buffalo Atlee Wind 3 LP is a 20.8-MW wind farm near Jenner, Alberta. The project will contribute to GHG emissions by approximately 27,000 tonnes of CO 2 e a year and increased renewable energy in Alberta while increasing overall electrical system reliability by

reducing load on the bulk transmission system. Buffalo Atlee Wind 3 LP will create up to an estimated 180 jobs and generate enough emissions-free energy for more than 8,000 Alberta homes annually. It will contribute to the local economy, generating employment and increasing equity, diversity and inclusion in the energy sector.

Buffalo Atlee Wind Farm 4

Recipient: Capstone Infrastructure Corporation and Sawridge First Nation

Project location: Jenner, Alberta

Funding from SREPs: $11,487,543

Project summary: The Buffalo Atlee Wind 4 LP is a 10.4-MW wind farm near Jenner, Alberta. The project will contribute to GHG emissions reduction by approximately 13,000 tonnes of CO 2 e a year and increased renewable energy in Alberta while increasing overall electrical system reliability by reducing load on the bulk transmission system. Buffalo Atlee Wind 4 LP will create up to an estimated 90 jobs and generate enough emissions-free energy for more than 4,000 Alberta homes annually. It will contribute to the local economy, generating employment and increasing equity, diversity and inclusion in the energy sector.

Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS)

Recipient: ATCO

Project location: Vegreville, Alberta

Funding from SREPs: $12,350,000

Project summary: ATCO will deploy hardware and software systems in Vegreville, Alberta, to upgrade their control systems, distribution systems and improve their ability to manage electricity outages. The project will contribute to GHG emissions reduction by approximately 2,350 tonnes of CO 2 e a year, modernize Alberta's electricity grid, increase stability and energy security, ensuring customers benefit from improved hazard reduction, while creating new employment opportunities during construction.

Asset Modernization

Recipient: ATCO

Project location: 27 communities, Alberta

Funding from SREPs: $25,000,000

Project summary: ATCO will deploy hardware and software systems in 27 communities in Alberta to upgrade their control systems, distribution systems and improve their ability to manage electricity outages. The project will contribute to GHG emissions reduction by approximately 16 tonnes of CO 2 e a year, modernize Alberta's electricity grid, increase stability and energy security, ensuring customers benefit from improved hazard reduction, while creating new employment opportunities during construction.

Advanced metering Infrastructure

Recipient: ATCO

Project location: 190 communities, Alberta (number of communities may overlap with SREPS-GM-170)

Funding from SREPs: $25,000,000

Project summary: ATCO will deploy 230,000 advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and the supporting communications equipment across 190 communities (rural, remote and urban centres), providing customers with time-of-use pricing to allow them to respond to price signals. The project will contribute to GHG emissions reduction by approximately 22 tonnes of CO 2 e a year, while creating new employment opportunities during construction. It will also modernize Alberta's electricity grid while increasing stability and energy security.

Barlow Solar Park

Recipient: ATCO and Chiniki First Nation and Goodstoney First Nation

Project location: Calgary, Alberta

Funding from SREPs: $4,033,231

Project summary: The Barlow Solar Park, owned in part by Chiniki First Nation and Goodstoney First Nation, is a 27-MW solar farm located in Calgary, Alberta. The project will deploy renewable energy and grid modernization technologies to support the supply of clean energy to the Alberta electricity grid, reducing GHG emissions by approximately 22,000 tonnes of CO 2 e a year, equivalent to taking 6,800 gas-powered cars off the road. With its construction, Barlow Solar will have created up to an estimated 470 jobs and will generate enough emissions-free energy for more than 7,000 Alberta homes annually.

Deerfoot Solar Park

Recipient: ATCO and Chiniki First Nation and Goodstoney First Nation

Project location: Calgary, Alberta

Funding from SREPs: $9,214,092

Project summary: The Deerfoot Solar Park, owned in part by Chiniki First Nation and Goodstoney First Nation, is a 37-MW solar farm located in Calgary, Alberta. The project will deploy renewable energy and grid modernization technologies to support the supply of clean energy to the Alberta electricity grid, reducing GHG emissions by approximately 29,000 tonnes of CO 2 e a year, equivalent to taking 8,900 gas-powered cars off the road. Deerfoot Solar is expected to have created an estimate of up to 660 jobs with construction and to generate enough emissions-free energy for more than 9,500 Alberta homes annually.

Montana First Nation Microgrid Project

Recipient: Akamihk Energy

Project location: Montana First Nation, Alberta

Funding from SREPs: $1,000,000

Project summary: Akamihk Energy, owned by Montana First Nation, will investigate the potential to integrate all electricity distribution infrastructure and service on Montana First Nation's lands into a consolidated microgrid; manage energy flows within that grid; and meter exchange to the Alberta Interconnected Electric System (AIES). This project furthers Canada's Reconciliation goals by supporting Montana First Nation in exploring options to be owners of its own energy supply.

The programs and initiatives announced today build on previous investments that support clean electricity in Alberta.

These include:

Nine Alberta -based solar projects , for which Minister Wilkinson announced over $160 million to generate significant clean solar power and deploy 163 MW of new solar generation and 48 MW of battery storage capacity in the province.

Smoky Lake County, at Métis Crossing, where Minister Wilkinson announced a nearly $9-million investment for the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) to deploy a 4.86-MW solar power generation project.

Strathmore , where Minister Wilkinson announced nearly $3.4 million in support for Elemental Energy's East Strathmore Solar Project . This project will increase renewable energy capacity and grid services while also delivering progress on emissions reductions in Alberta .

Funding under the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs) will increase renewable energy capacity and grid services and support equity diversity and inclusiveness in electricity projects while also delivering progress on emissions reductions in Canada.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Carolyn Svonkin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Canada, 343-597-1725, [email protected]