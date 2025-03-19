STEMCELL Technologies Canada Inc. to build two new cutting-edge biomanufacturing facilities to produce critical inputs used in the development and manufacture of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostic technologies

BURNABY, BC, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to strengthen Canada's dynamic industrial capabilities in the life sciences sector. We are expanding domestic biomanufacturing capacity, creating jobs and growing the economy, while also improving our ability to address future health needs and producing the next generation of medicines in our country.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced a $49.9 million investment through the Strategic Innovation Fund in STEMCELL Technologies Canada Inc. This investment will support the company's $222 million project to establish large-scale production of essential inputs used to develop and manufacture vaccines, therapies and diagnostic technologies. It will also help create 460 jobs and 900 four-month co-op positions for students.

With this investment, STEMCELL will establish two new biomanufacturing facilities. This will enable the company to onshore the production of specialized inputs that are critical to the development and manufacturing of vaccines, therapies and diagnostics, as well as other innovative technologies, like tissue engineering, immunotherapy, and cell and gene therapies. These products are used by researchers and industrial partners here in Canada and around the globe, integrating Canada into global supply chains. With this funding, STEMCELL will build on the company's status as a foundational part of British Columbia's biomanufacturing and life sciences ecosystem.

"British Columbia continues to rapidly grow its presence in the life sciences industry. With this investment, our government is bolstering Canada's life sciences industry, increasing domestic capacity for key inputs for vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostic technologies, which are needed to keep Canadians safe and healthy and to export around the world. This partnership with STEMCELL will help grow our economy and create good, high-paying jobs for Canadians."

– The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"This investment in STEMCELL demonstrates our government's commitment to fostering innovation in Canada's life sciences sector. By supporting the development of cutting-edge biomanufacturing facilities, we are not only creating high-quality jobs but also positioning Canada as a leader in the production of critical inputs for vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. This project will strengthen our domestic capabilities and contribute to a more resilient health care system for all Canadians."

– Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs (Canada-U.S.)

"By supporting local innovation and expanding our biomanufacturing capacity, we are making strategic investments that will improve lives of Canadians, create good jobs here in British Columbia, and benefit the economic prosperity of our region for years to come. This investment in STEMCELL technologies represents the kind of innovation our community champions."

– The Honourable Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North—Seymour

"This funding by the federal government addresses a gap in the raw materials required for large-scale manufacturing of vaccines, therapies and diagnostics, creating significant spillover effects across British Columbia and Canada. STEMCELL is committed to ensuring the Canadian life sciences industry continues to grow and improve the lives of people in Canada and around the world. Our Canadian health care system is only strong and successful when rooted in a robust life sciences industry that generates the diagnostic and therapeutic reagents and tools needed to treat disease."

– Dr. Allen Eaves, founder and CEO, STEMCELL Technologies Canada Inc.

Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy presents a vision to build a competitive, innovative and prosperous life sciences ecosystem that is able to protect Canadians against future pandemics and other health emergencies and to develop the next generation of medicines in our country.

Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy presents a vision to build a competitive, innovative and prosperous life sciences ecosystem that is able to protect Canadians against future pandemics and other health emergencies and to develop the next generation of medicines in our country. Since March 2020 , over $2.3 billion has been invested in 41 projects to strengthen our country's domestic biomanufacturing and life sciences capabilities to ensure Canadians have access to the most cutting-edge medical technologies to keep them safe and healthy.

, over has been invested in 41 projects to strengthen our country's domestic biomanufacturing and life sciences capabilities to ensure Canadians have access to the most cutting-edge medical technologies to keep them safe and healthy. STEMCELL was founded in 1993 by CEO Dr. Allen Eaves when he needed a way to meet the demand for his standardized, cost-effective cell culture media. The company has since grown into a global biotechnology company, building essential products for developing and manufacturing stem cell technologies, vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostic technologies.

when he needed a way to meet the demand for his standardized, cost-effective cell culture media. The company has since grown into a global biotechnology company, building essential products for developing and manufacturing stem cell technologies, vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostic technologies. Canada has a history of pioneering in this area; stem cells were discovered in the early 1960s through the work of Canadian scientists Dr. James Till and Dr. Ernest McCulloch at the University of Toronto .

