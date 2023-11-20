OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Communities and Infrastructure, highlighted more than $4.1 billion in federal investments to build almost 12,000 purpose-built rental units across 73 projects in Canada. This funding comes as fully repayable low-interest loans through the Rental Construction Financing Initiative (RCFi). The announcements took place in communities across the country last week, from November 14-17.

Canada's construction of rental homes has not kept pace with the country's growing cities and population, leading to a decline in the existing and aging rental stock for decades. To tackle this issue, the federal government introduced the RCFi to help build more rentals across the country. Increasing the overall supply of rental housing is crucial to creating stronger and more vibrant communities that Canadians can feel proud to call home.

A detailed list of all RCFi announcements made last week can be found in the backgrounder of this news release.

Quotes:

"We need to boost housing supply and this is why we are making strategic investments through programs like the Rental Construction Financing Initiative to build much-needed rental units across the country. The projects announced last week across Canada are a huge step forward in addressing the housing crunch faced by Canadians and will bring nearly 12,000 homes to our cities. Through the National Housing Strategy, the federal government is taking action to increase the supply of new rental developments that are closer to jobs, services, public transit and amenities." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minster of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

The Rental Construction Financing Initiative (RCFi) provides fully repayable low-interest loans to encourage the construction of more purpose-built rental housing for middle income Canadians. It creates a positive impact to the housing system at minimal cost to taxpayers. RCFi is one of many programs and initiatives under the National Housing Strategy designed to help address housing needs across the housing continuum. RCFi complements other NHS initiatives that focus on funding affordable housing units for lower-income households. Through RCFi, the federal government is encouraging the construction of more than 71,000 rental units. A stable supply of purpose-built rental housing is essential for more people in Canada to have access to housing that meets their needs.

provides fully repayable low-interest loans to encourage the construction of more purpose-built rental housing for middle income Canadians. It creates a positive impact to the housing system at minimal cost to taxpayers.

BACKGROUNDER



Announcement Location Links to News Releases Deputy Prime Minister announces $1.2 billion to build over 2,600 new rental homes in Toronto Toronto, ON https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/news/2023/11/deputy-prime-minister-announces-12-billion-to-build-over-2600-new-rental-homes-in-toronto.html Federal Government announces over $23 million for new rental homes in Fredericton Fredericton, NB https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/media-newsroom/news-releases/2023/federal-government-announces-over-$23-million-new-rental-homes-fredericton Federal Government announces over $432 million for new rental homes in Ottawa Ottawa, ON https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/media-newsroom/news-releases/2023/federal-government-announces-new-rental-homes-ottawa Federal Government announces nearly $320 million for new rental homes in Surrey Surrey, BC https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/media-newsroom/news-releases/2023/federal-government-announces-320-million-dollars-rentals-surrey Canada announces over $286 million for new rental homes in Nova Scotia Bedford, NS https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/media-newsroom/news-releases/2023/canada-announces-over-$286-million-new-rental-homes-nova-scotia Federal Government announces over $157 million for new rental homes in London London, ON https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/media-newsroom/news-releases/2023/federal-government-announces-over-157-million-for-new-rental-homes-in-london Federal Government announces over $18 million for new rental homes in Kitchener Kitchener, ON https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/media-newsroom/news-releases/2023/federal-government-announces-over-$18-million-new-rental-homes-kitchener Federal government announces $179 million for homes in Abbotsford, Langley, and Surrey Abbotsford, BC https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/media-newsroom/news-releases/2023/federal-government-announces-$179-million-homes-abbotsford-langley-surrey Federal Government announces over $925 million for new rental homes in Montreal and on the North Shore and South Shore of Montreal Montréal, QC https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/media-newsroom/news-releases/2023/new-rental-homes-montreal-north-shore-south-shore-montreal Canada invests $29 million for housing supply in Calgary Calgary, AB https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/media-newsroom/news-releases/2023/canada-invests-$29-million-housing-supply-calgary Federal Government announces over $55 million for new rental homes in Oakville Oakville, ON https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/media-newsroom/news-releases/2023/federal-government-announces-over-55-million-for-new-rentalhomes-in-oakville Federal government announces over $67 million for homes in interior BC Kelowna, BC https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/media-newsroom/news-releases/2023/federal-government-announces-over-67-million-homes-interior-bc Federal government announces more than $88 million for homes on Vancouver Island Victoria, BC https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/media-newsroom/news-releases/2023/federal-government-announces-more-than-88-million-homes-vancouver-island Canada announces more than $76.2 million for new rental homes in Québec City and Lévis Québec City, QC https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/media-newsroom/news-releases/2023/canada-announces-more-than-76-million-new-rental-homes-quebec-city-levis Federal Government announces over $20 million for new rental homes in Orillia Orillia, ON https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/media-newsroom/news-releases/2023/federal-government-announces-over-20-million-for-new-rental-homes-in-orillia Canada announces over $132 million for new rental homes in Winnipeg Winnipeg, MB https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/media-newsroom/news-releases/2023/canada-announces-over-$132-million-new-rental-homes-winnipeg Federal Government announces over $19 million for new rental homes in Prince Edward Island Charlottetown, PE https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/media-newsroom/news-releases/2023/federal-government-announces-over-19-million-new-rental-homes-prince-edward-island Federal Government announces over $14 million for new rental homes in Trois-Rivières Trois-Rivières, QC https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/media-newsroom/news-releases/2023/federal-government-announces-over-14-million-new-rental-homes-trois-rivieres Federal Government announces over $60 million for new rental homes in Ontario Kingston, ON https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/media-newsroom/news-releases/2023/federal-government-announces-dollar-million-new-rental-homes-ontario

