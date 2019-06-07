Federal Government Helps Grow International Markets for Canadian Wood Products

MISSION, BC, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - As the world shifts to a low-carbon future, getting clean Canadian goods to international markets is of vital importance. By promoting innovative forest products from our sustainably managed forests, we are expanding market access and creating jobs and economic opportunities for Canadians.

Jati Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced over $8.5 million to help strengthen Canadian wood product exports.

The investment will support the Canada Wood Group — which brings together industry associations — in diversifying and expanding Canadian forest product exports to traditional and emerging offshore markets. Support will enable market research; assist in the transfer of technology; advance codes and standards that will increase the use of wood in construction; and deliver training in wood design and construction in China, Japan, South Korea, India and Europe. The Canada Wood Group is an excellent example of governments and the forest industry collaborating to grow offshore markets for Canada's forest products.



Government of Canada funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Expanding Market Opportunities (EMO) program, which supports market development for Canada's forest products industry.



Through Budget 2019, the Government proposes an additional $64 million over three years, starting in 2020–21, for EMO. This investment will help Canada's forest sector continue to grow demand for Canadian wood products around the world in both traditional and non-traditional construction.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to support initiatives that showcase innovative Canadian forest products to international markets and build a more prosperous future for the many Canadian communities that depend on forestry."



Jati Sidhu

Member of Parliament for Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon



"The partnership between the Government of Canada and Canada Wood and our funding partners has resulted in significant positive results leading to the growth of global markets for Canadian forest products. Canada Wood reflects the strength and diversity of the Canadian forest sector through a Team Canada approach that brings together industry in Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and B.C. An example of our success is the 27-fold increase in lumber shipments to China, making it Canada's largest market after the U.S. in less than 15 years. The Government of Canada's $8.5-million commitment to Canada Wood gives certainty to build on past successes and continue to diversify Canadian forest products and energy-efficient building systems to new markets."



Bruce St.John

President, Canada Wood Group



"The federal government's Expanding Market Opportunities program has been an important contributor to the growth experienced in B.C.'s value-added wood products sector over the past three years. BC Wood, representing B.C.'s value-added wood products industry, recognizes the Government of Canada's continued support for the many small and medium-sized manufacturers in B.C. as they expand markets, grow their businesses and generate new economic benefits and employment opportunities for the province."



Greg Stewart

President, Sinclar Group Forest Products Ltd. & Chairman, BC Wood Board of Directors



"The long-term investment in the Canadian forestry sector is critical to support the growing demand and diversification of wood products to international markets. Today's investment will greatly benefit Canada Wood Group's initiatives and our industry by improving global market access while promoting high-value products and innovative applications worldwide."

Don Kayne

President and Chief Executive Officer, Canfor



Associated links:



Canada Wood Group

