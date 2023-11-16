WOODSTOCK, ON, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Through a federal investment of more than $940,000, the Government of Canada and the City of Woodstock will expand and improve the Woodstock Art Gallery.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Jerry Acchione, Mayor of the City of Woodstock, formally announced this funding to support retrofits to the fourth floor of the gallery.

Currently occupying three floors of the former John White Building, the Woodstock Art Gallery is the only municipal public gallery in Oxford County. The gallery hosts classes, workshops, and programs, in addition to showcasing and celebrating the talent of local, regional, and national artists. This project will support renovating the fourth, and only unused, floor in the building to make additional space for cultural and educational programs.

Repairing and upgrading the top floor will help the gallery meet the high demand for its art classes and workshops, artist talks, performances, and community events – activities that often serve local seniors, youth, and people with disabilities. In addition, the investment will help extend the life of the building, while also making it safer and more energy efficient. Once complete, these improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 26.6% and greenhouse gas emissions by 37.8 tonnes annually.

Quotes

"As the only public art exhibition space in the county, the Woodstock Art Gallery plays an important role in displaying, sharing, and celebrating art and culture within. I am proud that our investment will help the gallery make full use of an historic space, while reducing its impact on the environment. Also, by creating more space for cultural programs and activities, we are making it easier for people to find inspiration and discover new perspectives."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We're so fortunate that our residents have access to an incredible cultural asset right in our city. This investment in the Woodstock Art Gallery will help the gallery continue to offer cultural experiences to the community and expand its fantastic programs and events for all ages."

His Worship Jerry Acchione, Mayor of the City of Woodstock

"Transforming the 4th floor into an engaging and active programming space will contribute to the long-term sustainability of the Woodstock Art Gallery as a leading source of creativity in the region. This substantial enhancement to the building supports our mission to foster the wellbeing of our community by preserving our local artistic heritage and cultivating new expressions and experiences of art."

Mary Reid, Director/Curator, Woodstock Art Gallery

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing more than $940,000 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and the City of Woodstock is contributing more than $235,000 .

is investing more than in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and the is contributing more than . At least 10% of funding under the GICB program is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website

