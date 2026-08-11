Federal government celebrates tunnelling completion on Eglinton Crosstown West Extension

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Government of Canada celebrated continued progress on the construction of the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension. Tunnelling work on the 9.2 kilometre expansion is now complete.

Excavation of twin tunnels, 500 metres in length, has been completed. The tunnels run from Mount Dennis Station to Jane Street and are the eastern underground segment of the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension. Tunnelling on the western underground segment, stretching 6.3 kilometres from Scarlett Road to Renforth Drive, was completed in June 2024.

The Government of Canada is investing approximately $1.87 billion in the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, part of its nearly $10.4 billion investment in Toronto's new major transit projects. The Government of Ontario is leading the project's construction through Metrolinx.

Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, and Yvan Baker, Member of Parliament for Etobicoke Centre, joined the Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, to celebrate the partnership and mark continued progress on this important project.

Quotes

"Building stronger communities means making it easier for Canadians to access affordable homes, find good jobs, and reach their destinations. I am pleased that the federal government's partnership with Ontario is making continued progress to build the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension possible."

Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension will connect our communities to good jobs, education, services and opportunities across Toronto. I am proud to see the federal government's $1.87-billion investment, alongside our partners in Ontario, developing the infrastructure we need to support our growing communities "

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Member of Parliament for York South--Weston--Etobicoke

"The completion of tunnelling for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension is a historic milestone for a transit project that will be truly game-changing for residents in Etobicoke Centre and across the GTA. It will reduce commute times, better connect people to jobs and services, support our economy, and help reduce carbon emissions. I am incredibly proud to have advocated successfully alongside our community for years--first to ensure this critical line was tunnelled underground, and then to secure the $1.87 billion in federal funding to help make it a reality."

Yvan Baker, Member of Parliament for Etobicoke Centre

"Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is making historic investments in public transit to fight gridlock, shorten travel times and build a stronger, more resilient and self-reliant economy. The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension will make it faster and easier for thousands of commuters to get where they're going each day, improve connectivity across the GTA and support thousands of good-paying jobs during construction."

The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is contributing approximately $1.87 billion towards the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension.

This is part of the federal government's historic investment of over $10 billion in the Ontario Line, Scarborough Subway Extension, Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, and the Yonge North Subway Extension.

The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, when combined with the Eglinton Crosstown LRT (Line 5 Eglinton), is estimated to result in 6.5 million fewer car trips each year.

The extension will connect with other regional transit operators, including UP Express, GO Transit, TTC and MiWay bus services.

The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension expands Line 5 Eglinton from Scarborough to Mississauga.

Associated links

Largest public transit investment in GTA history will create jobs and kickstart the economy

https://www.canada.ca/en/housing-infrastructure-communities/news/2021/05/largest-public-transit-investment-in-gta-history-will-create-jobs-and-kickstart-the-economy.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Eglinton Crosstown West Extension

https://www.metrolinx.com/en/projects-and-programs/eglinton-crosstown-west-extension

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Dakota Brasier, Ministry of Transportation, Minister's Office, [email protected]