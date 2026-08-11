Building Canada strong by investing in increased capacity at the Water Resource Recovery Centre

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, Dominique O'Rourke, Member of Parliament for Guelph, announced a federal investment of more than $33.4 million to upgrade a wastewater tertiary treatment facility and trunk sewer network in Guelph through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund. Upon completion, this project is expected to enable the construction of nearly 4,400 housing units across Guelph.

Tertiary treatment is an important step in removing pollutants in wastewater. Today's investment will upgrade the Water Resource Recovery Centre (WRRC) in Guelph by constructing a new tertiary treatment building, enabling this area of the process to increase treatment capacity by 24 per cent. Improvements will also transition the WRRC's current disinfection system to ultraviolet (UV) technology. This is an effective and efficient method of treating wastewater, eliminating the need for chlorination and dechlorination while maintaining a high standard of wastewater treatment.

Upgrades to the adjacent trunk sewer will also be undertaken as part of the project. Trunk sewers receive and transport sewage from regular sewers to a few central places like a wastewater treatment plant. This project will twin about 850 metres of trunk sewer and rehabilitate 250 metres of existing trunk sewers, including at a key crossing under the Hanlon Expressway.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"The Build Communities Strong Fund is building essential, sustainable infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day. As a former Guelph city councillor and former chair of the Infrastructure, Development and Environment committee, I know how vital today's investment in wastewater treatment infrastructure in Guelph to prepare our city for growth, enabling more housing and ensuring a more resilient wastewater system in the face of climate change."

Dominique O'Rourke, Member of Parliament for Guelph, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development

"This funding is welcomed news as we prepare to undertake these costly but necessary wastewater and sewer capital upgrades for our rapidly growing community. I want to thank Prime Minister Carney, Minister Robertson, and the Government of Canada for it's support through the Build Communities Strong Fund, which is helping to reduce pressure on the City's reserves and maintain affordability for Guelph residents

His Worship Cam Guthrie, Mayor of the City of Guelph

"Resilient infrastructure is fundamental to healthy, complete communities. With support from the Government of Canada, this project will deliver critical upgrades to Guelph's tertiary treatment facilities, supporting the City's long-term growth and environmental objectives. As a key component of a broader program of wastewater infrastructure investments, this project will help enable the additional treatment capacity needed to accommodate future housing and business development. By incorporating advanced treatment technologies, we are modernizing our operations and strengthening the sustainability and resilience of our wastewater system for generations to come."

Tara Baker, Chief Administrative Officer, City of Guelph

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $33,487,067 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund and the City of Guelph is contributing $52,024,308 in total project costs.

The new tertiary treatment facility will increase capacity by 24 per cent.

Upgrades will also allow the City of Guelph to change the disinfection process from chlorination/dechlorination to UV technology. This is a more sustainable process that also maintains high standards for treated wastewater.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years, including $1 billion over 4 years as part of a Local Impact Stream that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support community infrastructure projects with local impact; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Indigenous and territorial applicants can submit a shovel-ready project under the Direct Delivery stream until August 12, 2026.

Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations, if applicable.

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Strategic Communications, City of Guelph, [email protected]