Canada and New Brunswick invest in sanitary sewer and stormwater infrastructure to support more housing in Moncton

MONCTON, NB, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton-Dieppe; the Honourable Gilles LePage, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation; and His Worship Shawn Crossman, Mayor of the City of Moncton announced a joint investment of more than $25 million through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to expand the essential infrastructure needed to build more homes in Moncton.

Funding will support the expansion of the existing sanitary sewer capacity and new stormwater infrastructure on a section of Elmwood Drive, enabling the future development of up to 1,300 new housing units. The section of road affected by the underground works will be rebuilt and widened to four lanes, including an integrated multi-purpose trail for active transportation.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable homes, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"Investments in essential infrastructure upgrades allow us to unlock new housing opportunities and build strong communities. That's why the Government of Canada is partnering with the Province of New Brunswick and the City of Moncton to modernize and upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure to support the housing needs of a growing population."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton-Dieppe

"Our government remains focused on providing support for infrastructure to enable more housing development. By leveraging federal funds available through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund, the Regional Development Corporation has been able to support housing development in communities both large and small throughout the province. As minister responsible for RDC, I am pleased today to announce funding to support the City of Moncton's infrastructure expansion on Elmwood Drive."

The Honourable Gilles LePage, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"This is a critical and necessary investment in a growing area of our city. Upgrading and expanding underground infrastructure, like our sanitary and stormwater systems, as well as improving and widening the roadway for the benefit of vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists, are important enhancements that serve current residents and open the door to future development."

His Worship Shawn Crossman, Mayor of the City of Moncton

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $9.6 million in this project through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF), the Government of New Brunswick is investing nearly $8 million and the City of Moncton is investing over $7.5 million.

Part of Budget 2024, CHIF is investing in the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada to receive funding.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency, with the mandate to scale up the supply of affordable housing. By leveraging public land, flexible financial tools, and modern methods of construction, the agency is catalysing a more productive and innovative homebuilding industry.

The federal government is making generational investments in infrastructure through the Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF), providing $51 billion over 10 years, starting in 2026-27, and $3 billion per year ongoing, in a wide range of public infrastructure projects that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Build Canada Homes

Build Communities Strong Fund

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, Government of New Brunswick, [email protected]; Melissa Hachey, Manager Strategic Communications, City of Moncton, [email protected]