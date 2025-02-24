Federal government celebrates opening of affordable and supportive senior housing in Toronto Français
Feb 24, 2025, 12:15 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Today the federal government, the City of Toronto, WoodGreen Community Services, and Michael Garron Hospital, marked the official opening of 1080 Queen Street East in Toronto.
The nine new converted Cluster Care Units are located in the former commercial space of 1080 Queen Street East, are owned by WoodGreen Community Services and operated in partnership with Michael Garron Hospital. WoodGreen provides Cluster Care Units as part of an aging in place spectrum of services, assisting seniors in transitioning from full independent living to being fully supported in their current community setting of friends and services.
These homes will provide seniors with physical and mental health needs with the daily assisted living services, including personal care, meal preparation, laundry, medication reminders, and household support.
The first clients will be transitioned during the week of February 24th, with tenanting scheduled to begin in the days following the ribbon cutting, aiming for full occupancy by March 15th.
Funding provided for this project is as follows:
Quotes:
"With Rapid Housing Initiative funding for innovative models like 1080 Queen Street East we are creating more permanent affordable homes. Seniors who will live in these new cluster care units when the doors open will benefit greatly from the 24-hour support and shared living environment."– The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"Having an affordable home, personal care, a good meal, medication reminders, laundry and other household support means seniors can age in dignity. The City of Toronto is pleased to partner with WoodGreen, Michael Garron Hospital and the federal government to provide secure homes for seniors." – Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto
"WoodGreen Community Services, in partnership with Michael Garron Hospital and with the unwavering support of the Government of Canada and the City of Toronto, is proud to welcome seniors to 1080 Queen Street East, our seventh cluster care site. This innovative housing and care model, known as cluster care, provides seniors with affordable housing and 24-hour personal support in a shared living environment. We look forward to welcoming these seniors to their new homes in our community." – Anne Babcock, President and CEO, WoodGreen Community Services"
"I am proud to see this partnership with WoodGreen Community Services and the federal government come together to be able to provide care and services to seniors in our community. This new cluster at 1080 Queen Street East is an example of the work we can accomplish when we work together to address the needs of our community. This innovative model of care helps us deliver support to some of our most vulnerable citizens while ensuring that they continue to live in an environment that promotes independence. We look forward to welcoming our first clients to their new home and seeing this model of care expand in other parts of our city." – Melanie Kohn, Michael Garron Hospital
Quick Facts:
Additional Information:
