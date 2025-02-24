TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Today the federal government, the City of Toronto, WoodGreen Community Services, and Michael Garron Hospital, marked the official opening of 1080 Queen Street East in Toronto.

The nine new converted Cluster Care Units are located in the former commercial space of 1080 Queen Street East, are owned by WoodGreen Community Services and operated in partnership with Michael Garron Hospital. WoodGreen provides Cluster Care Units as part of an aging in place spectrum of services, assisting seniors in transitioning from full independent living to being fully supported in their current community setting of friends and services.

These homes will provide seniors with physical and mental health needs with the daily assisted living services, including personal care, meal preparation, laundry, medication reminders, and household support.

The first clients will be transitioned during the week of February 24th, with tenanting scheduled to begin in the days following the ribbon cutting, aiming for full occupancy by March 15th.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$1.6 million from the federal government, through the second round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), previously announced in 2022;

from the federal government, through the second round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), previously announced in 2022; $420,661 from the City of Toronto .

from the . Support from Michael Garron Hospital and WoodGreen for operations

$250,000 in donation from Dr. Allan Carswell Family Foundation.

Quotes:

"With Rapid Housing Initiative funding for innovative models like 1080 Queen Street East we are creating more permanent affordable homes. Seniors who will live in these new cluster care units when the doors open will benefit greatly from the 24-hour support and shared living environment."– The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Having an affordable home, personal care, a good meal, medication reminders, laundry and other household support means seniors can age in dignity. The City of Toronto is pleased to partner with WoodGreen, Michael Garron Hospital and the federal government to provide secure homes for seniors." – Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto

"WoodGreen Community Services, in partnership with Michael Garron Hospital and with the unwavering support of the Government of Canada and the City of Toronto, is proud to welcome seniors to 1080 Queen Street East, our seventh cluster care site. This innovative housing and care model, known as cluster care, provides seniors with affordable housing and 24-hour personal support in a shared living environment. We look forward to welcoming these seniors to their new homes in our community." – Anne Babcock, President and CEO, WoodGreen Community Services"

"I am proud to see this partnership with WoodGreen Community Services and the federal government come together to be able to provide care and services to seniors in our community. This new cluster at 1080 Queen Street East is an example of the work we can accomplish when we work together to address the needs of our community. This innovative model of care helps us deliver support to some of our most vulnerable citizens while ensuring that they continue to live in an environment that promotes independence. We look forward to welcoming our first clients to their new home and seeing this model of care expand in other parts of our city." – Melanie Kohn, Michael Garron Hospital

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, Veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed. The project announced today follows the July 8, 2022 announcement.

Additional Information:

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]