FORT CHIPEWYAN, AB, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves to live in a safe and healthy environment. The Government of Canada strives to address and reduce threats and harm to the environment for the benefit of people in Canada and all living things.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, visited Fort Chipewyan, Alberta and met with community leaders and members to better understand their concerns about the environmental and human health risks associated with living near the Athabasca oil sands region. These concerns were heightened in February 2023, when the federal government and Indigenous communities were made aware of an incident impacting the area from the oil sands industry.

Today, Minister Guilbeault announced that the Government of Canada is going to make available nearly $12 million over 10 years for the Fort Chipewyan Health Study. The community-led health study, with the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, the Mikisew Cree First Nation and the Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation, will examine the impacts of the oil sands on community members' health. The design of the community-led health study, currently underway, will outline the communities' objectives and study methodology. They may include an assessment of whether there are heightened risks for cancer and other health and environmental impacts for downstream communities related to activity in the oil sands region.

During his visit, Minister Guilbeault spent time with Elders and leadership from the three communities as well as events with community members.

Indigenous community members re-affirmed that the impact of environmental incidents in the oil sands region is an environmental injustice and their deep concern for their continued exposure to the downstream impacts of the oil sands. They also discussed the impacts of a changing climate and the growing risks of wildfires to the well-being of these communities, including the active wildfires in Wood Buffalo National Park, to better understand how the communities are adapting.

"Advancing a community-led health study in the Athabasca oil sands region is critically important to better understanding its potential long-term human and environmental health impacts on communities living in the area. I am strongly encouraged by the commitments from across the federal government and the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, the Mikisew Cree First Nation and the Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation to work together to develop and fund this work."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Our government is working in partnership with the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, the Mikisew Cree First Nation and the Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation to better understand long-term health and environmental impacts on their people and their lands. Everyone deserves a safe and healthy life, and the community-led Fort Chipewyan Health Study is an important step forward."

– The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health

"The health and safety of Indigenous communities are paramount. This community-led health study is a vital initiative that recognizes the unique challenges faced by the people of Fort Chipewyan. By working collaboratively with local leaders and community members, we are taking meaningful steps to address their concerns and ensure a healthier future for all."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

"We couldn't wait for external funding support, the number of issues were piling up, and the concerns of our community members are serious. We needed to act."

– Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro, Mikisew Cree First Nation

"Our community has long been concerned about the health of our nation, and we believe this long-term baseline study will provide the answers we need. The lands of our traditional territory are not just where we live; they are our grocery stores. We rely heavily on a diet rich in wild foods from these lands, which makes us especially vulnerable to environmental impacts. This study represents more than data collection; it is a commitment to understanding our unique health challenges. Working with the Mikisew Cree First Nation and the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, we are confident that this initiative will help us better understand how industrial development and climate change are affecting our community, thus working towards a healthier future for all members of our community."

– President Kendrick Cardinal, Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation

The Fort Chipewyan Health Study will be led by the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, the Mikisew Cree First Nation and the Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation with support from the Government of Canada .

. The support from the Federal Government includes both a financial commitment and access to in-kind support from health professionals, scientists and other experts.

Longitudinal studies look at specific indicators to see how changes can impact human and environmental health over time.

The indicators for this community-led health study will be developed by the communities so that information gathered meets the specific needs of all three communities.

With the recent passage of Bill C-226, the Government of Canada has been engaging with interested persons, Indigenous peoples, partners, and stakeholders to advance environmental justice across Canada and develop an implementation framework for the right to a healthy environment under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

