OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced that a National Forum on Combatting Antisemitism will be held in February 2025 in Ottawa.

The Forum will be co-chaired by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and the Minister and Associate Minister of Public Safety, and will bring together federal, provincial, and municipal leadership, along with law enforcement and prosecutors, to discuss the growing public safety threat of antisemitism.

Canada has seen a troubling rise in antisemitic incidents, threats, and hate crimes. The Government of Canada recognizes the urgent need for national leadership to ensure Jewish Canadians feel safe in their synagogues, schools, and communities.

Federal and provincial officials have been working with law enforcement and key stakeholders to combat antisemitism and hate. The Forum will identify opportunities for immediate and longer-term action, and strengthen ongoing initiatives.

This Forum reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to protecting everyone in Canada, and addressing hate in all its forms.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

