OTTAWA, UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TRADITIONAL TERRITORY, ON, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - On August 20, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, tabled the fourth annual progress report on the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (UN Declaration Act).

The report provides an overview of Canada's progress in implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UN Declaration), guided by the UN Declaration Act Action Plan released in June 2023. The report highlights key achievements and challenges over the past year, reflecting contributions from 58 First Nations, Inuit and Métis nations, organizations, and governments, as well as reports from over 41 federal departments and agencies.

This past year saw progress on many Action Plan measures, including:

While significant strides have been made, the report also identifies key areas for improvement, including enhanced federal coordination, increased and predictable funding for Indigenous partners, and the development of clear, co-developed metrics to measure progress. Indigenous partners emphasized the need for meaningful consultation, transparency, and inclusion of diverse voices, particularly those of women, youth, Two-Spirit, and urban Indigenous communities.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with Indigenous partners and across all departments and agencies, to accelerate the implementation of the UN Declaration Act and ensure that the human rights of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis are upheld. Through continued partnership, we will build a more inclusive, equitable, and prosperous Canada for all.

"This report shows the kind of progress that happens when Canada works in real partnership with Indigenous peoples to advance rights and make a difference on the ground. It also shows there's more work ahead. We'll do better by coordinating efforts, identifying necessary resources, and finding ways to measure progress we can agree on. We'll keep working together to strengthen communities, advance economic reconciliation, and build a future based on respect, the recognition of rights, and shared prosperity for the next generation."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"The UN Declaration Act Action Plan is our shared path forward with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Partners. Over the past year, we have made real progress – like advancing the Inuit Nunangat Policy, which makes sure Inuit voices guide the policies and actions that support their social, economic, and cultural well-being across all regions of Inuit Nunangat. When Indigenous Peoples lead, we all move forward. That's how we build a better future – together."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"We're working alongside First Nations, Inuit, and Métis partners to build stronger relationships based on respect, partnership, and recognition of rights. Guided by the UN Declaration Act and Action Plan, we're making real progress toward reconciliation and supporting Indigenous Peoples in making their own decisions about their communities, governance, and futures. Together—through meaningful consultation and cooperation—we're putting transformative changes into action across the country."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

"The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act is vital in protecting the rights and dignity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples. This fourth annual report demonstrates the collaborative work we are doing together, to build a more equitable and inclusive future. The Government of Canada will continue on the path of reconciliation through honesty, partnership and action grounded in the values of the Act."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"This year's progress report reflects the important steps we've taken with Indigenous partners to uphold their rights and advance reconciliation, especially economic reconciliation and equity partnership in the energy and natural resource space. We remain firmly committed to working in true consultation and cooperation with Indigenous partners and to upholding Indigenous rights in every aspect of our work as we deliver economic and energy prosperity and security for Canada."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Supporting Indigenous leadership—across cultures, languages, and relationships with lands, water and ice—is essential to reconciliation and to building a better future for all. Indigenous languages are carrying generations of knowledge, strength, and deep connection we must protect and strengthen. Our government is committed to working in true partnership with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities to support Indigenous leadership and greater ownership over language revitalization—because preserving language means preserving identity. In addition, through initiatives like the Parks Canada Indigenous Stewardship Policy, we are supporting Indigenous leadership in the stewardship of lands, water and ice, guided by Indigenous knowledge and priorities."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Respecting and advancing the rights of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis is essential to building a safer and more inclusive Canada. Our government is committed to ongoing collaboration with Indigenous, local, provincial, and territorial leaders, as well as with law enforcement and border services, to ensure public safety approaches are community-based, reflect lived realities, and address the ongoing legacies of colonization. This includes the Canada Border Services Agency's work with Indigenous partners and other government departments to address border crossing challenges that uniquely impact Indigenous peoples. The UN Declaration Act is a cornerstone of this work, guiding our shared path toward reconciliation. Progress is underway, but there's more to do—and we are committed to doing it together as partners."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Canada's international borders have had deep and lasting impacts on Indigenous communities, affecting many parts of their lives. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship is committed to continuing to work with Indigenous Peoples to address their complex border crossing and migration challenges, as outlined in the United Nations Declaration Act Action Plan."

The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Indigenous Peoples are recognized globally as guardians of nature, and Indigenous-led stewardship is key to addressing climate change and protecting biodiversity. Through the UN Declaration Act and Action Plan, we are advancing reconciliation, working together, and sharing knowledge to build a greener, more resilient, and prosperous future for everyone in Canada."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Indigenous Peoples have been stewards of oceans, rivers, and fisheries since time immemorial. Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard will continue to work in partnership with First Nations, Métis and Inuit to implement the UN Declaration Act and Action Plan to advance Indigenous leadership in fisheries, marine safety and conservation initiatives."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"We are working with First Nations, Inuit and Métis governments and rights holders to advance true reconciliation through partnership. We're supporting over 115 Indigenous-led employment organizations, expanding access to nutritious school food and strengthening distinctions-based early learning and childcare with more than 60 Indigenous partners. Together, we can support families and children to have the tools they need to learn."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

The UN Declaration sets minimum standards for the survival, dignity, and well-being of Indigenous peoples, and was developed over 25 years with significant contributions from Indigenous leaders, including those from Canada .

. The UN Declaration Act, in force since June 21, 2021 , provides a framework for upholding Indigenous rights and advancing reconciliation in Canada .

, provides a framework for upholding Indigenous rights and advancing reconciliation in . The Action Plan, released on June 21, 2023 , contains 181 measures developed in consultation and cooperation with Indigenous peoples to achieve the UN Declaration's objectives.

, contains 181 measures developed in consultation and cooperation with Indigenous peoples to achieve the UN Declaration's objectives. The UN Declaration Act mandates the Government of Canada to take all measures necessary to ensure laws are consistent with the UN Declaration, implement the Action Plan, and report annually on progress.

