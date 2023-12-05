BEAVER LAKE CREE NATION, AB, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - A federal investment of more than $16.1 million will help construct a new education facility in Beaver Lake Cree Nation to improve the learning environment for students and staff.

Announced by Minister Randy Boissonnault and Chief Gary D. Lameman of the Beaver Lake Cree Nation, this project will remove barriers to education within the local area and improve accessibility to career training programs, positioning it as a valuable resource for the community.

Through this investment, a new high school will be established for students from grades 10 to 12. This new school will be beneficial to the students of Beaver Lake Cree Nation by providing them with the ability to attend school in their own community. Along with the full provincial curriculum, this education facility will offer cultural programming, relevant career training, and academic and emotional support services to ensure students will succeed and thrive in their lives. Additionally, adult education programs will be supported by the facility, which will feature expansive views of nature. A dedicated elders and mentors space and a comfortable resource area are also included. Green technologies, land-based learning, and traditional cultural programs will help to inspire generations of environmentally aware young adults.

The 1,900 square meter facility is expected to have net-zero carbon performance, and will feature flexible, multi-purposes spaces. The building will be a living lab of sustainable and environmental programs. The entire net-zero system will be designed as a learning environment for science and career training programs. The school is set in a natural wooded site, with access to outdoor learning spaces from all classrooms. The efficient and compact layout allows for lower construction and operational costs as well as for reduced carbon emissions during and after the project completion.

"The federal government is committed to supporting infrastructure projects, such as the new Indigenous education facility in Beaver Lake Cree Nation, that improves life for community members and help move us towards our emissions goals. Investments in innovative educational infrastructure benefits current and future generations of learners. We will continue to invest in local community infrastructure, promote climate action, and build more resilient and inclusive communities."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The GICB grant is a game changer! With a carbon net zero school, Beaver Lake Cree Nation will be leading the way as the first of its kind in First Nations country."

Chief Gary D. Lameman of Beaver Lake Cree Nation

"This new school signifies that Beaver Lake Cree Nation is not only modernizing, but blazing a path forward into the future. Our students will be able to enjoy a brand new facility where they will have a safe, inclusive, and culturally relevant learning environment."

Councillor Cole Gladue of Beaver Lake Cree Nation

The federal government is investing $16,169,821 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

