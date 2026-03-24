OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada transitions to a net-zero carbon future, the federal government is partnering with public transit and school bus operators to help electrify their transportation fleets and reduce carbon emissions.

Transdev Canada Inc. received an investment of more than $620,000 from the Government of Canada's Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF) to develop a plan that will enable the electrification of their school bus fleet in Ontario. The project has helped to increase Transdev's readiness to deploy zero-emission buses in the future by increasing overall knowledge and planning.

Operating across the country, Transdev Canada offers a wide range of passenger transportation to communities, including transit, paratransit, student transportation, medical transportation, rail, shuttle, microtransit, on-demand transportation, charter services and more. The company has been investing in electric school buses since 2016 and already has over 100 electric school buses in Canada.

Quotes

"Across Ontario, hundreds of thousands of young students ride on school buses every school day. By working with school bus operators to electrify their fleets, we are helping to reduce environmental impact and cutting carbon emissions. The federal government is proud to support Transdev Canada as it plans and prepares for further fleet electrification."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"We are very grateful for the support from the Government of Canada's Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). This investment not only reinforces our commitment to environmental sustainability, but will also enables us to provide safer, more efficient and quieter transportation options for the students and communities we serve."

Arthur Nicolet, Chief Executive Officer, Transdev Canada

Quick Facts

The federal government invested $623,111 in this planning project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). Transdev Canada Inc. contributed $155,778.

The ZETF helps communities invest in zero emission transit and school transportation options to support a cleaner environment while increasing the mobility of Canadians.

The ZETF also complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, through which the federal government has committed to providing funding for public transit to support making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Associated Links

Zero Emission Transit Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/zero-emissions-trans-zero-emissions/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Frédéric Bourgeois-LeBlanc, Manager, external communications & public relations, Transdev Canada Inc., (514) 709-0475, [email protected]