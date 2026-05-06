SASKATOON, SK, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Youth facing homelessness will soon have access to emergency beds and services thanks to a federal investment of $438,537 from the Government of Canada.

Today, the Government of Canada celebrated the grand opening of Mahihkan Waskahikan, a new home that will be a place of safety and hope for Saskatoon's most vulnerable youth. Mahihkan Waskahikan is a 10-bed facility that will provide meaningful support for young people facing homelessness, mental health challenges and addiction. Also known as Wolf Homes, it will offer emergency and supportive housing services. This federal funding is managed by the Saskatoon Housing Initiatives Partnership.

Canada's housing and homelessness challenges require a collaborative and multi-faceted approach. Through Build Canada Homes, the federal government is working to increase housing supply, improve market access, and reduce costs. Through Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy, the federal government is committed to preventing and reducing homelessness across the country in urban, Indigenous, rural, and remote communities.

Addressing homelessness is a shared responsibility--governments at all levels, Indigenous partners, and the private sector must work together to ensure everyone has access to safe, stable, and affordable housing.

Quotes

"Far too many people in Canada are living without a safe and stable place to call home. That's why, through the Reaching Home initiative, we are investing to prevent and reduce homelessness across our province and across the country. With this funding, we will help ensure that youth across the Saskatoon area get the support they need as we work toward lasting housing solutions for those with the greatest need."

The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"SHIP is the community entity for the Reaching Home program in Saskatoon, part of Canada's National Homelessness Strategy. We have had the privilege of working with EGADZ on several initiatives and are proud to support the Mahihkan Waskahikan project. This important work provides youth who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness with access to stable housing, education, life skills, and employment opportunities. We would also like to acknowledge EGADZ for its strong youth-centered, community-based approach to housing and support services."

Robert Lafontaine – Saskatoon Initiative Partnerships Inc. – Executive Director

"Our partnership with the Government of Canada through Saskatoon Housing Initiative Partnership has allowed us to create 10 beds for younger youth who would otherwise risk homelessness without these 2 homes. Youth facing addiction and mental health issues often face barriers that lead them into homelessness.

Don Meikle – Executive Director for EGADZ – Saskatoon

Quick facts

Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy was launched in April 2019 as part of the National Housing Strategy. The program supports the prevention and reduction of homelessness, including chronic homelessness. The Government of Canada works with communities to develop and deliver projects to address community priorities with clear outcomes.

Reaching Home keeps decision-making at the local level and gives communities greater flexibility to address local priorities and deliver programming designed to meet the needs of specific populations, including: seniors, youth, women and children fleeing violence, people with disabilities and 2SLGBTQI+ people.

The program also makes funding available to Indigenous partners to support distinctions-based approaches to homelessness services, as well as funding to develop innovative approaches.

The federal government is investing $5 billion over nine years, from 2019-20 to 2027-28, to address homelessness through Reaching Home.

Through Budget 2024, $50 million is allocated to accelerate community-level reductions in homelessness through the Homelessness Reduction Innovation Fund. This will support communities as they adopt best practices and lessons learned from other jurisdictions to reduce the time it takes to move individuals and families into more stable housing.

Through Build Canada Homes, the federal government is investing $1 billion to create transitional and supportive housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Associated Links

Canada's Housing Plan

Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy

Canada's National Housing Strategy

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Funding Delivered under the Investing in Canada Plan

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll-free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Robert Lafontaine, Executive Director, Saskatoon Housing Initiative Partnerships Inc., [email protected], 306-527-2832