QUINTE WEST, ON, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The City of Quinte West is extending the Waterfront Trail after a federal investment of $2.1 million from the Active Transportation Fund (ATF) and a municipal contribution of $1.5 million.

Announced by MP Chris Malette and Mayor Jim Harrison, the 1.7-kilometre paved extension will promote car-free travel for pedestrians and cyclists between Centennial and Bain Parks. When complete, it will feature a gazebo, bike racks, accessible picnic tables, a bike repair station, solar lighting, and trail markers. Trees will be planted to add shade along the route.

The project aligns with the City's 2018 Active Transportation Plan and supports Council's strategic priorities of fostering an inclusive, connected, and sustainable community. Once complete, the trail extension will further establish Quinte West's waterfront as a vibrant gathering place, a place where recreation, nature, and community come together for everyone to enjoy.

Quotes

"This investment in the Quinte Waterfront Trail prioritizes the safety and security of pedestrians, cyclists, and users of mobility aids while being environmentally friendly and connecting the community to existing and planned infrastructure."

Chris Malette, Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte

"With support through the Active Transportation Fund, this project will provide a vital connection between Centennial Park and Bain Park, enhancing the natural beauty and accessibility of our community. The new multi-use pathway will provide an enjoyable route for residents and visitors, further reinforcing Quinte West's waterfront as an important community destination."

Jim Harrison, Mayor, Quinte West

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,160,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the City of Quinte West is contributing $1,540,000.

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities by walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The federal government also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

