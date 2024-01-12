Federal government and the City of Miramichi invest in Miramichi's Coastal Protection

MIRAMICHI, NB, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Measures are being put in place to make the riverbank along the Miramichi River more secure, after a the combined investment of over $2.1 million from the federal government and the City of Miramichi. Announced by the Minister Sean Fraser and Mayor Adam Lordon, this project will help the city mitigate riverbank erosion on Water Street.

The gradual deterioration of the shoreline has destabilized this area, and made the riverbank vulnerable to storms and the impacts of climate change. Mitigation will help ensure the safety and continued use of Water Street, thereby protecting critical infrastructure and the socio-economic and environmental wellbeing of the community.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

Quotes

"Quality disaster mitigation and adaptation infrastructure keeps our communities secure. The federal government will keep investing in projects like this one that build stronger communities, protect our ecosystems, and help keep Canadians safe for years to come."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

"This work to protect the shorelines along the Miramichi River ensures we can keep our roadway from damage from further erosion. This investment keeps our infrastructure from being impacted during storm events caused by climate change."

Adam Lordon, Mayor of Miramichi

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $841,789 in Coastal Protection through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), while the City of Miramichi is investing $1,262,683 .

is investing in Coastal Protection through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), while the is investing . This funding will support work on the riverbank structure and selectively planting trees to help the community withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

DMAF was first launched in 2018, with a funding commitment of $2 billion over 10 years. In budget 2021, an additional $1.375 billion over 12 years was announced.

over 10 years. In budget 2021, an additional over 12 years was announced. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It committed $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released It committed in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the Government of Canada's Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional in funding. Since 2018, the federal government has committed nearly $3.8 billion through DMAF.

through DMAF. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

