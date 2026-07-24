Federal government and ten First Nation communities invest in renewable energy in Nova Scotia

PAQTNKEK, NS, July 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ten Mi'kmaw communities in Nova Scotia are generating their own renewable energy after an investment of more than $4.8 million from the federal government and the communities.

The project, which is now complete, included the installation of net metered solar panels. Net metering allows the communities to generate their own electricity and supply it to the electrical utility. As a result, they only pay the "net" amount of electricity, which is the difference between what their solar systems produce versus the amount of electricity that they actually consume from the grid.

Each community will reduce their energy costs and carbon footprint while creating employment opportunities in the renewable energy sector and giving the Mi'kmaw more control over their energy and environmental future.

Ulnooweg Development Group, a not-for-profit organization that supports Indigenous businesses in Atlantic Canada, managed the funding agreement on behalf of the ten participating First Nations communities: Acadia, Annapolis Valley, Eskasoni, Glooscap, Millbrook, Paqtnkek, Pictou Landing, Potlotek, Wagmatcook, and Waycobah.

Two majority Indigenous owned renewable energy construction companies, Bayside Renewables and Eskasoni Renewables, successfully installed all of the solar systems across the ten communities, building capacity for future renewable energy projects.

Quotes

"The federal government is proud to invest in environmentally sustainable infrastructure projects like this one. Now that the solar panel installation is complete, ten Mi'kmaw communities in Nova Scotia have more autonomy over their energy production and environmental impact."

Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso–Antigonish

"By making use of our strong solar energy potential, Mi'kmaw communities are lowering their energy costs and creating local jobs and economic opportunities that can last generations. This is also a great example of how solar power is becoming a larger part of our overall energy mix and providing affordable, cleaner, and reliable electricity."

The Honourable Marco MacLeod, Minister of Energy, Province of Nova Scotia

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $3,625,476 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. In total, the ten participating First Nations communities are contributing $1,208,492.

This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, over 60 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Nova Scotia, with a total federal contribution of more than $356 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $524 million.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada Plan – Building a Better Canada

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/about-invest-apropos-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Michelle Lucas, A/Communications Director, Nova Scotia Department of Energy, 902-456-3576, [email protected]; Holly Griffiths, Partnership & Agreements Manager, Ulnooweg Development Group, (902) 893-7379, [email protected]