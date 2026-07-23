Canada and Ontario celebrate another milestone for the Yonge North Subway Extension

YORK REGION, ON, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario marked another major milestone in delivering affordable and reliable public transit in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Work has officially been completed on the excavation of the Yonge North Subway Extension's tunnel launch shaft – where two tunnel boring machines will begin digging 6.3 kilometres of tunnels.

The Yonge North Subway Extension will extend the Toronto Transit Commission's (TTC) Line 1 subway nearly eight kilometres north, from Finch Station to Vaughan, Markham and Richmond Hill. The expansion will move more than 94,000 riders daily and add five new stations to the subway line – Steeles, Clark, Royal Orchard, Bridge and High Tech – putting more than 23,000 jobs within walking distance of transit.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2 billion in the Yonge North Subway Extension – part of the largest federal public transit investment in the history of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). The Yonge North Subway Extension will create approximately 4,300 jobs annually during construction, generate more than $3.6 billion for Ontario's economy, and reduce emissions by more than 4,800 tonnes each year.

This project will make life easier and more affordable in the GTA: cutting commute times, opening the door to new careers and opportunities, and helping people stay connected to each other and the communities around them.

Canada's new government is on a mission to build big things, including the local infrastructure that brings Canadians together. Projects like the Yonge North Subway Extension are exactly why we created the Strong Transit Fund and the Build Communities Strong Fund – to help get shovels in the ground on more infrastructure projects faster. Through these programs, we are partnering with provinces and territories to move projects forward, reduce barriers to building, and deliver the infrastructure Canadians need – from hospitals and transit lines to bridges and community centres. We are building communities strong to build Canada strong for all.

Quotes

"Reliable, modern public transit is key to building connected and resilient communities. We are partnering with provinces and territories to build the local infrastructure that our communities need. The Yonge North Subway Extension is exactly the sort of project that will help grow Toronto strong and shape the future of how we move and explore our community."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"I am thrilled to see construction is now underway on the Yonge North Subway Extension. This project will help to transform the commute for thousands in York Region, North York and beyond. The Government of Canada will continue to deliver public transit funding across the country that will help to build transit-oriented communities."

The Honourable Ali Ehsassi, Member of Parliament for Willowdale

"Our government is making historic investments in public transit to protect Ontario's economy and keep people moving in the face of tariffs and economic uncertainty. The Yonge North Subway Extension will bring subway service to Markham and Richmond Hill for the first time ever and connect thousands of people to housing and good-paying jobs."

The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation

"Today's groundbreaking for the Yonge North Subway Extension marks a significant milestone for York Region and a project we have long advocated for. Once complete, the Yonge North Subway Extension will transform how people move across our communities, connecting residents to jobs, housing and opportunity while helping to reduce congestion. On behalf of York Regional Council and our 1.3 million residents, we thank the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario and our municipal partners for their continued collaboration in delivering this critical transit project and supporting a more connected and sustainable future for York Region."

Eric Jolliffe, Chairman and CEO, The Regional Municipality of York

Quick facts

The federal government's investment in the Yonge North Subway Extension is part of an historic investment of over $10 billion in the Ontario Line, Scarborough Subway Extension, Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, and the Yonge North Subway Extension.

To accelerate delivery of this project and others like it, the federal government and the Government of Ontario signed the Canada-Ontario Partnership to Build earlier this year.

The Yonge North Subway Extension will cut the distance personal vehicles travel by 7,700 kilometres during rush hour and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 4,800 tonnes each year.

Construction of the extension will support 4,300 jobs per year and will stimulate the local economy, generating over $3.6 billion in economic benefits.

Bridge Station, a newly proposed transit hub on the northern segment of the line, will connect to GO train and bus lines, as well as regional and local bus services.

In September 2024, York Region signed an Agreement in Principle with the Province of Ontario to advance construction of the YNSE. This agreement builds on the Ontario-York Region Transit Partnership Preliminary Agreement signed in 2020. The Agreement in Principle is a high-level document which sets out broad principles and responsibilities of the parties relating to funding, project implementation, ownership and access, information sharing, communications, operations and maintenance, dispute resolution, and future agreements for the advancement of the YNSE project.

Ontario is investing $70 billion in the largest transit expansion in North America, including the largest subway expansion in Canadian history with the Ontario Line, the Scarborough Subway Extension, the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension and the Yonge North Subway Extension.

Associated links

Largest public transit investment in GTA history will create jobs and kickstart the economy https://www.canada.ca/en/housing-infrastructure-communities/news/2021/05/largest-public-transit-investment-in-gta-history-will-create-jobs-and-kickstart-the-economy.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Yonge North Subway Extension

https://www.metrolinx.com/en/projects-and-programs/yonge-north-subway-extension

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Dakota Brasier, Ministry of Transportation, Minister's Office, [email protected]