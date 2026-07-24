Federal and provincial investment sets the stage for a more accessible community hall in Marystown, NL

MARYSTOWN, NL, July 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- St. Gabriel's Hall will be renovated to improve accessibility and energy efficiency after investments totalling over $1.3 million from the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Renovations to St. Gabriel's Hall will include installation of an extended concrete access ramp and automatic push-button entrance door system, as well as construction of a fully accessible dressing room at the rear of the building's performance stage. The building will also see significant energy-efficiency upgrades including improvements to the foundation, windows, exterior walls and roof.

The renovated St. Gabriel's Hall will serve as an accessible, energy-efficient space to host conferences, concerts, meetings and community gatherings for the Burin Peninsula.

Quotes

"An important cultural hub on the Burin Peninsula, St. Gabriel's Hall has hosted community gatherings for over 100 years. Our government is proud to support these renovations, ensuring the building is accessible and welcoming for many more years to come."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries and Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"Community halls like St. Gabriel's are the heart of rural Newfoundland and Labrador, bringing people together for events, celebrations, and everyday connection. This investment will help strengthen the local community and improve quality of life, by ensuring that residents have an accessible and welcoming place to gather."

The Honourable Lin Paddock, Minister of Jobs, Growth and Rural Development

"This investment allows us to modernize St. Gabriel's Hall in ways that make the building more accessible, more energy‑efficient, and better equipped to serve our community. These upgrades will ensure the Hall remains a welcoming space for gatherings, performances, and events for many years to come. We're grateful for the support of both governments as we take this important step in strengthening a facility that means so much to the Burin Peninsula."

John Baker, President, St. Gabriel's Hall Inc.

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, and the Government of Newfoundland of Labrador is contributing $316,000.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades, and Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of program funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Allison King, Director of Communications, Jobs, Growth and Rural Development, 709-729-0753, [email protected]; John Baker, President, St. Gabriel's Hall Inc., [email protected]