Federal government invests in active transportation in Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, ON, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.3 million to expand and update the Trans Canada Trail.

With funding from the federal government and the Town of Tecumseh, the final extensions and restorations will be made to the Riverside Drive pathway, which connects Tecumseh to the City of Windsor and the Municipality of Lakeshore. The project includes connecting the multi use pathway from Arlington Boulevard to Kensington Boulevard and the installation of additional safety features along the existing pathway along Riverside Drive and Brighton Road. This extension and installation of safety features will create a safe and accessible 5.3km multi-use pathway for residents.

The Active Transportation Fund (ATF) supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities by walking, cycling, and through the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

Active transportation delivers meaningful benefits to communities across Canada. It helps families save time on their daily commutes, creates jobs, supports economic growth, encourages healthier lifestyles, reduces air and noise pollution, and lowers greenhouse gas emissions. Together, we are building a healthier, more sustainable, and better-connected Canada.

Quotes

"Investing in active transportation infrastructure is vital for the wellbeing and growth of our communities. This extension of the Trans Canada Trail is about completing a safer, more connected network that links Tecumseh with Windsor and Lakeshore and makes active transportation more convenient and accessible. That's how we build healthier, better-connected communities, and build Canada strong.

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Tecumseh welcomes funding through the federal Active Transportation Fund and thank the Honourable Minister Gregor Robertson and Ministry of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada for approving our application, submitted back in February 2025. This investment furthers Tecumseh's leadership in multi-modal transportation, completing the connection between our neighbouring communities and expanding safe, accessible, sustainable active transportation along our part of the Trans Canada Trail. Multi-use pathways transform our community enabling residents to choose a mode of transportation that reduces our carbon footprint and promotes healthy lifestyles."

Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh

"Trails don't just move people from one place to another; they connect communities. The Trans Canada Trail is a vital national infrastructure project that unites Canadians and reflects our shared identity. We welcome this investment from the Government of Canada and its recognition that trails and other active transportation infrastructure are essential to building strong, resilient and connected communities across Canada."

-Mathieu Roy, Chief Executive Officer, Trans Canada

"The Share the Road Cycling Coalition has long championed safe, connected infrastructure that gives people the opportunity to choose active travel options. The enhancements announced today in Tecumseh represent meaningful progress -- making it safer and more accessible for residents and visitors to walk, cycle, and connect with neighbouring communities. Investments like these strengthen local economies, enhance affordability, support healthier lifestyles, and help build the kind of vibrant, people‑focused places Canadians want and deserve."

The Honourable Eleanor McMahon, Founder and Chair Board of Directors Share the Road Cycling Coalition

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,310,400 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Town of Tecumseh is contributing $840,000.

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options.

The federal government also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a contribution agreement. Final project parameters, including scope and funding, may be modified as negotiations advance.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts : For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Aaron Carder, Communications Officer, Town of Tecumseh, 519-735-2184, ext. 136, [email protected]