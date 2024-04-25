SKUPPAH INDIAN BAND, BC, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - A food security and cultural garden located adjacent to the Skuppah Food Security Centre will be constructed and established after a federal investment of $231,004.

Announced by Minister Patty Hajdu and Chief Doug McIntyre, this project aims at enhancing community health by emphasizing traditional and culturally significant plants native to the Skuppah Indian Band. This initiative is designed to promote self-reliance and raise awareness about personal health.

The Skuppah Food Security and Cultural Garden project will encompass the design and construction of landscape infrastructure necessary for establishing a vibrant space. This includes a comprehensive range of activities, such as landscape design, site preparation, and the installation of hardscaping, aggregates, topsoil, and plant material. Furthermore, the garden will serve as a celebration of cultural heritage, featuring various crops, educational initiatives, and communal gathering spaces.

Quotes

"This project is only possible because of the vision and leadership of Skuppah Indian Band. Our investment in this innovative project will provide the community with the resources needed to support the creation of their food security and cultural garden. I look forward to seeing this unique initiative come to fruition and the positive impact it will have on the community."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Skuppah is excited to bring this project to our community to enhance knowledge of our traditional foods and medicines."

Chief Doug McIntyre, Skuppah Indian Band

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $231,004 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF).

in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF). The NIF supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dykes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

Associated Links

Natural Infrastructure Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/nif-fin/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected] ; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]