Federal government and Northwest Territories announce renewed Canada Community-Building Fund

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories have signed a renewed ten-year agreement for the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF). Under this agreement, the Northwest Territories will receive $94.5 million in funding through the CCBF over the first five years to provide predictable, long-term and stable funding to communities across the territory.

The renewal of this agreement means that critical infrastructure, including infrastructure that supports housing, will continue to be built, maintained, and expanded.

The CCBF has supported major infrastructure projects in the Northwest Territories including the building of a community hall and fitness centre in the Hamlet of Fort McPherson, the rehabilitation of roads and sidewalks in the Village of Fort Simpson, and water and sewer upgrades in the Town of Hay River. Also, since 2015, CCBF has supported more than 40 road and highways projects across the territory, totalling more than $13.1 million.

Over the next ten years, communities across Canada will receive $26.7 billion in funding through the renewal of the CCBF agreements to support new infrastructure and priorities for housing development and affordability.

Quotes

"This investment provides communities across the Northwest Territories with the flexibility to invest in strategic infrastructure projects that help address their local priorities. This funding is essential to building affordable and inclusive communities for residents to live, work, play, and raise families, while protecting the environment."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Programs like Canada Community-Building Fund are an essential part of ensuring the long term sustainability of all communities in the NWT. The Government of the Northwest Territories is proud of our ongoing partnership with the Government of Canada to develop strong viable community infrastructure and enable community governments to better meet the needs of their residents."

The Honourable Vince McKay, Minster of Municipal and Community Affairs.

Quick facts

Across Canada , the federal government is renewing the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) and is investing $26.7 billion over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects.

, the federal government is renewing the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) and is investing over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects. Between 2014-2024, the CCBF invested more than $26.2 billion through 19 different project categories in over 3,600 communities across the country, such as public transit, water infrastructure, solid waste management, highways, roads, and bridges.

Over the first five years of the agreement, the Northwest Territories will receive $94.5 million , including $18 million in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

will receive , including in the 2024-25 fiscal year. After the first five years, funding levels will be reassessed to reflect the 2026 Census.

The CCBF supports infrastructure projects that help bolster housing supply. It is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided up front, twice a year, to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

The renewed CCBF ties access to funding to actions by provinces, territories, and municipalities to increase Canada's housing supply.

Associated links

The Canada Community-Building Fund

Canada Community-Building Fund in the Northwest Territories

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

