Federal funding to help increase opportunities for women and build a more resilient economy for everyone in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Women continue to face persistent pay equity challenges, underrepresentation in high-paying jobs, a disproportionate load of caregiving responsibilities, and a lack of pathways for career growth. Unlocking economic and leadership opportunities for women will lead to a more prosperous and resilient economy for everyone in Canada.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced up to $100 million for 163 projects to improve economic and leadership opportunities for women across Canada.

This funding will address systemic barriers to women's economic participation and success, including harassment, discrimination, limited access to mentors and networks, and lack of flexible work arrangements. The projects will advance gender equality through one or more of the following ways:

Changing gender norms and attitudes by working to change beliefs, assumptions, and stereotypes based on gender and other identity factors.

by working to change beliefs, assumptions, and stereotypes based on gender and other identity factors. Supporting changes to authority, voices at the table, and decision-making power by working to address power imbalances to ensure women are part of the dialogue and solution.

by working to address power imbalances to ensure women are part of the dialogue and solution. Increasing networks and collaboration by building and strengthening partnerships to work across sectors and break down silos.

by building and strengthening partnerships to work across sectors and break down silos. Encouraging more effective and equitable sharing of resources by sharing, mobilizing, and redistributing resources to support equality.

by sharing, mobilizing, and redistributing resources to support equality. Changing policies and practices by creating, changing, or removing policies and practices to address sexism and other barriers to gender equality.

This funding supports Women and Gender Equality Canada's continued work to advance equality with respect to sex, sexual orientation and gender identity or expression through the inclusion of people of all genders, including women, in Canada's economic, social, and political life.

"Many women continue to face challenges that include balancing caregiving responsibilities, navigating pay inequities, and struggling to access leadership opportunities. These barriers disproportionately impact racialized and underrepresented communities. That is why this $100 million dollar investment to support 163 projects is creating mentorship opportunities, flexible work arrangements, and career pathways – which are all means to increase women's economic participation. It is our government's commitment to break through systemic barriers and reflect our belief that every woman deserves the chance to thrive and lead. When women have the opportunities they need to succeed; families and communities are stronger."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"This funding is about unlocking potential—when women thrive, Canada thrives. Despite progress, too many women still face persistent pay gaps, barriers to leadership, and caregiving burdens that limit their opportunities. These projects will break down systemic barriers and build new pathways for women to grow, lead, and succeed. Together, we're creating a more inclusive and prosperous future for everyone in Canada."

Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"This announcement is a crucial step toward breaking down the barriers that continue to hold women back—from persistent pay gaps to underrepresentation in leadership and high-paying jobs. These projects will create real opportunities by supporting mentorship, flexible work arrangements, and inclusive career pathways. They will also challenge outdated norms and empower women to have a voice in decisions that shape our future. When women succeed, families, communities, and our entire country grow stronger and more resilient."

Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport

Quick facts

Women's wages have grown steadily since the 1990s, but disparities persist. In 2023, women in Canada earned 0.88 cents for every dollar earned by men, suggesting a gap of 12%. The pay gap is wider for: racialized, Indigenous and immigrant women.

earned for every dollar earned by men, suggesting a gap of 12%. The pay gap is wider for: racialized, Indigenous and immigrant women. Women occupy only 30% of senior management positions and just 35% of other management positions.

Women were majority owners of just 17% of small and medium-sized businesses in 2020.

Women's labour force participation reached a record high of 85.7% in July 2023 , however women are concentrated in low-wage occupations – 28.2% of women work in the five lowest paid occupations.

