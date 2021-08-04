Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced $4,156,410 in funding for four projects in Manitoba:

Diemo Machine Works Inc. will receive $1,520,000 through the Business Scale-up and Productivity program to integrate advanced technologies that enhance production efficiencies and enable the expansion of manufacturing capacity.

The Government of Canada is committed to helping small and medium-sized enterprises increase productivity, grow, and compete in the global marketplace. These investments are expected to result in increased production capacity, training of 85 highly qualified personnel, and the creation of 46 jobs.

Quotes

"Strong regional economies are essential for Canada's success and sustainability. Our regional development agencies are there to help businesses and innovators grow, succeed, and create good middle-class jobs for Canadians. Our government is making investments that will help our vibrant communities—big and small—reap benefits while showcasing Canada's brand, centred on shared values of diversity and equality."



-The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"These investments demonstrate the commitment of the Government of Canada to help small and medium-sized enterprises improve their competitive position by taking advantage of advanced technology to enhance production. In addition to the benefit to these companies, their success will result in good jobs while enhancing the western Canadian economy."

-Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency)

Quick facts

Western Economic Diversification Canada makes strategic investments in key economic sectors and supports the development of leading industry clusters.

The Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program supports high-growth businesses that are scaling up and producing innovative goods, services, or technologies.

The Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program stream aims to create, grow, and nurture inclusive regional ecosystems that support business needs throughout the innovation continuum, and foster an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation, growth, and competitiveness.

As part of Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) assists businesses and organizations across Canada to mitigate financial pressures caused by the pandemic.

