The projects announced today include:

607696 Saskatchewan Ltd. (operating as Heads Up Plant Protectants) ( Saskatoon ) received $560,000 to establish a processing line for novel biological seed treatment.

( ) received to establish a processing line for novel biological seed treatment. Avena Foods Limited (Rowatt) received $2,500,000 to establish a new oat processing line to meet growing demand.

(Rowatt) received to establish a new oat processing line to meet growing demand. Blue Sky Hemp Ventures Ltd. ( Saskatoon ) received $749,115 for a facility upgrade to scale-up hemp oil pressing and CBD oil refining.

( ) received for a facility upgrade to scale-up hemp oil pressing and CBD oil refining. Brandt Industries Canada Ltd. (Regina) received $4,269,889 to purchase, install, and commission state-of-the-art equipment for automated laser metal cutting, material handling, and metal forming.

(Regina) received to purchase, install, and commission state-of-the-art equipment for automated laser metal cutting, material handling, and metal forming. Curbie Cars Inc. ( Saskatoon ) received $800,000 to expand functionality and markets for an online vehicle sale platform.

( ) received to expand functionality and markets for an online vehicle sale platform. North Star Systems Inc. ( Saskatoon ) received $400,000 to procure hardware and grow market for remote tank monitoring products.

( ) received to procure hardware and grow market for remote tank monitoring products. Offstreet Technology Inc. (Regina) received $200,000 to expand operations and technology for a guest parking validation platform company.

(Regina) received to expand operations and technology for a guest parking validation platform company. Retail Innovation Labs Inc. (operating as Cova Software) (Regina) received $531,125 to expand functionality and markets for a cannabis retail software platform.

(Regina) received to expand functionality and markets for a cannabis retail software platform. Salon Scale Technology Inc. ( Saskatoon ) received $300,000 to expand functionality and customer support for salon software as a service.

( ) received to expand functionality and customer support for salon software as a service. Saskarc Inc. (Oxbow) received $837,500 to establish robotic assembly and welding capacity to meet market demand.

(Oxbow) received to establish robotic assembly and welding capacity to meet market demand. SkillShark Software Inc. ( Saskatoon ) received $366,322 to scale-up and expand athlete and employee evaluation software as a service platform.

Through investments like these, the Government of Canada is supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises to increase productivity, grow, and compete in the global marketplace. These investments are expected to result in increases in export sales and business revenue growth, as well as the creation of new jobs.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes that Canadian businesses have been working hard throughout the pandemic to maintain their base and continue to employ Canadian workers during a crisis. This is why we will continue to make strategic investments to support communities and businesses in all regions of the country. Our message to business owners and workers is clear: we will be there to support you for as long as it takes, with whatever it takes, and we will get through this together."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"The Government of Canada recognizes that strong regional economies are essential for our country's future success and sustainability. As we emerge from this pandemic, we are committed to restoring business confidence, creating jobs, and ensuring that growth is being sustained through innovation and long-term productivity."

– Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency)

Quick facts

Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) makes strategic investments in key economic sectors and supports the development of leading industry clusters through the Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program.

BSP supports high-growth businesses that are scaling up and producing innovative goods, services, or technologies.

The Regional Development Agencies (RDAs) are delivering the BSP stream across Canada . WD is delivering BSP in Western Canada .

