MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE) congratulates Mary Ng on her nomination as Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development.

In a context where Canada needs all its economic stakeholders to ensure its economic recovery, in particular Canadian entrepreneurs of African descent, Mary Ng's nomination will ensure the sustainability of the Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund whose creation was announced by the Prime Minister May 31st.

"I am delighted by Mary Ng's nomination as Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development. She played a pivotal role in the creation and roll-out of the Black Entrepreneurship Loan. We're eager to work with her and her team to ensure the full participation of black entrepreneurs to our economic prosperity"

- Tiffany Callender, President and Chief Executive Officer of FACE

In addition to Mary Ng's nomination, the newly formed cabinet includes Marci Ian who, as Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, will bring new energy to Cabinet. Marci Ian is the first black woman to sit in cabinet since the Honourable Jean Augustine.

"Marci Ian's nomination will not only increase the presence of visible minorities in Cabinet, but also of women and, in that respect, this is very good news"

- Tiffany Callender, President and Chief Executive Officer of FACE

About FACE

The Federation of African Canadian Economics is a coalition of Black-led organizations dedicated to stimulating economic growth and creating generational wealth for Canadians of African Descent. In 2020 FACE was created to address the needs of Black business owners and entrepreneurs who were economically devastated during the pandemic.

The founding organizations included Africa Centre, Black Business Initiative, Black Business and Professional Association, Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association Inc, and Groupe 3737.

FACE is anchored in the commitment of its founding organization which synthesizes over 100 years of experience diligently serving Black Canadians with respect, integrity and purpose.

SOURCE The Federation of African Canadian Economics

For further information: Media Contact: Yasmine Abdelfadel, (514) 804-6182, [email protected]