FEDERAL BUDGET 2024-2025: ADM PLEASED WITH THE CREATION OF A WORKING GROUP ON AIRPORT INVESTMENT BY CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS

MONTRÉAL, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal President and CEO, Mr. Yves Beauchamp, is very pleased with the creation of a working group chaired by former Bank of Canada Governor Stephane Poloz to identify opportunities for investment in the country's airport infrastructure by Canadian pension funds, as outlined in the 2024-2025 federal budget tabled today.

"ADM is hard at work on its ambitious plan to develop YUL to be more accessible and better connected by 2028. At the same time, ADM must prepare for the next major expansion phase, which will take us to 2035. New financial tools, such as the participation of pension funds, are essential to planning the future of Greater Montreal's airport hub. We are pleased to have been heard by the federal government and offer our full cooperation to the working group in its efforts."

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

