Federal and Provincial Social Housing Investments Continue for Labrador

The four-unit building will include two fully wheelchair-accessible, one-bedroom units on the main level, and two, one-bedroom units on the second level. The main floor units include roll-in showers and wheelchair accessible kitchens and 'no step' entrances. Universal Design features are incorporated throughout the property and include items such as widened exterior and interior doors and hallways, and lever-type door handles and faucets.

Energy efficiency and sustainability are also key elements in the design and construction of the building. These homes will exceed the minimum energy performance requirements of the National Building Code with upgraded insulation and extensive air sealing. Additional features of the development include accessible parking and level access to the main floor units. The anticipated completion date for this project is February 2023.

"Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government continues to create more affordable homes that meet the needs of individuals and families in Newfoundland and Labrador and across Canada. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Canada's National Housing Strategy is providing affordable homes for the people of Newfoundland and Labrador and across the country. Through a collaborative ten-year plan, we're ensuring that our strategy helps our most vulnerable citizens first and foremost. Actions like the one we are celebrating today ensure that every Canadian has a place to call their own." – The Honourable Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador

"This new construction will be a welcome addition to the community and highlights our Government's commitment to expand the number of energy efficient, accessible and affordable rental housing options for those most in need, throughout the Province. - The Honourable John G. Abbott, Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation

"Our Government is working collaboratively with the Federal Government to address a wide range of housing needs, including the development of a new residential housing building in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. I am very pleased to see this positive development in response to a recognized need for additional housing. This affordable housing development will assist individuals and families who are looking for a place to call home." – The Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister Responsible for Labrador Affairs and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation

National Housing Strategy is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of the NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

The agreement also acknowledges the importance of prioritizing people most in need, incorporating a human rights-based approach to housing, and applying a gender lens to all investments.

Signed in 2019, the federal-provincial bilateral agreement under the NHS is $345 million investment that includes $172.5 million from the Government of Canada and $172.5 million from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador .

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

For more information, please visit Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation or follow us on Twitter @GovNL, @CSSD_GovNL and @nlhousing

