GREENWOOD, BC, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Two communities in southern British Columbia will receive significant upgrades to their drinking water and wastewater infrastructure thanks to an investment of more than $4.5 million from the federal and provincial governments, along with the City of Greenwood and the Village of Keremeos.

Announced by Member of Parliament John Aldag, Minister Anne Kang, Mayor John Bolt, and Mayor Jason Wiebe, these projects will improve municipal services and support a healthier environment in and around these communities.

In Greenwood, funding will replace the existing water reservoir, construct a treatment facility and pump station, and upgrade the water supply well. The new facility, pump station, and associated infrastructure upgrades will include improved filtering and disinfecting systems to ensure that residents have reliable access to high-quality, drinking water.

A project in Keremeos will remove and replace approximately 25 manholes and approximately 12 sections of sanitary gravity collection pipe. The planned replacements will improve the efficiency of the existing sewage infrastructure in the village and mitigate groundwater infiltration, a risk that has become increasingly prevalent in the area due to climate change.

Once complete, these improvements will ensure residents have access to safe and reliable water and wastewater treatment that will also protect the environment and support community development.

Quotes

"Investing in projects that help us adapt to the impacts of climate change is critical to building resilient communities. The funding announced today will improve both drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in Greenwood and Keremeos and help them to mitigate new climate-related challenges. We will continue to invest in the infrastructure that keeps our communities safe and healthy well into the future."

John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale—Langley City, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Greenwood and Keremeos showcase the advantages of living in a small and vibrant community, and it's crucial we support those communities with efficient, sustainable services for years to come. We are proud to work with all orders of government to invest in upgrades that maintain water quality, protect the environment, and ensure the health and safety of residents and the ecosystem."

The Honourable Anne Kang, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs

"The City of Greenwood would like to thank our federal and provincial partners for this funding for a major upgrade to our water system including reservoir, treatment building, pump station, and repairs of existing wells, to name a few. This funding will help ease the financial burden on tax payers in our city."

His Worship John Bolt, Mayor of the City of Greenwood

"Keremeos is extremely grateful to receive funding to repair the manholes leaking into the sanitary sewer system. The repairs are Keremeos' highest-priority infrastructure project and would not be possible without this investment."

His Worship Jason Wiebe, Mayor of the Village of Keremeos

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $1,833,956 in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while the provincial government is investing $1,528,143 . The two municipalities are contributing a total of $1,222,790 .

in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program, while the provincial government is investing . The two municipalities are contributing a total of . This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 96 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $417.1 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $266.4 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

Infrastructure Canada

