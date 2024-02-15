Federal and provincial investments in the City of Trail's public transit hub

TRAIL, BC, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The existing transit exchange in Trail, within the West Kootenay Transit System, will undergo refurbishment and expansion thanks to a combined investment of more than $3.07 million from the governments of Canada, British Columbia, and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

Announced by Minister Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister Katrine Conroy, Mayor Colleen Jones, and BC Transit CEO Erinn Pinkerton, this project will ensure that the transit exchange is prepared to support new bus routes and expanded service levels as the community continues to grow and ridership volume increases.

The expanded facility will include six concrete bus pads capable of accommodating standard capacity buses. This upgrade will improve the arrival and departure process at the transit exchange, supporting future ridership volumes. Improvements include new bus shelters, benches, shelter lighting, bicycle racks, and an operator washroom facility for transit employees. Additionally, sidewalks will be widened, along with the resurfacing and painting of streets and crosswalks to improve passenger safety and accessibility.

Investing in public transit infrastructure creates more inclusive communities and enhances the quality of life for users of transit services by ensuring that everyone is connected to housing, jobs, services, amenities, and their greater communities.

"Investing in public transit infrastructure significantly contributes to improving the comfort and quality of life for both commuters and transit operators. It not only makes transportation safer and more accessible, but also anticipates the community's future growth and increased demand for services."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"People in Trail will soon have access to an expanded transit network that will better serve and connect their community. This investment in public transportation will offer more choice in transit methods and maintains accessibility for those who need it. The Province is proud to partner with the Federal Government and BC Transit to deliver this important and vital project to the people of British Columbia."

The Honourable Katrine Conroy, B.C. Minister of Finance

"Our community is growing, and so has our need for inclusive transportation options. We are grateful for the financial support from federal and provincial governments, as well as BC Transit and RDKB Transit Service. This project will improve safety and accessibility between downtown Trail and neighbouring communities."

Her Worship, Colleen Jones, Mayor of the City of Trail

"BC Transit is pleased to secure funding that will expand and modernize the Trail Exchange to better support the growing region. Once completed, passengers will be able to transfer more efficiently, easily, and comfortably between buses. And transit operators will have a place to reset during their shifts. The Trail Exchange is an important hub for people commuting in the West Kootenay Transit System, and we thank our funding partners for their contributions towards this exciting project."

Erinn Pinkerton, President and Chief Executive Officer of BC Transit

The federal government is investing $1,231,359 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The provincial government is investing $1,231,359 and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is contributing $615,679 . Funding from all three orders of government is secured and administered by BC Transit.

through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The provincial government is investing and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is contributing . Funding from all three orders of government is secured and administered by BC Transit. This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, over 55 infrastructure projects under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in B.C., with a total federal contribution of more than $2.03 billion and a total provincial contribution of over $3.12 billion .

and a total provincial contribution of over . The federal government is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the federal government has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country.

in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

