Canada and Nunavut partner to build essential infrastructure and more homes

IQALUIT, NU, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the infrastructure that people and communities rely on every day.

To that end, the governments of Canada and Nunavut have finalized an agreement under the Provincial and Territorial stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund to build and renew infrastructure in Nunavut.

Nunavut will receive $81.3 million to support infrastructure projects and priorities related to housing and post-secondary education over 10 years, as well as $74.1 million in health infrastructure funding over three years, which will complement existing federal health-related support. As part of this agreement, Nunavut has committed to encouraging housing development by not increasing any fees or taxes that hinder housing supply.

The modern and reliable infrastructure built through this agreement will help unlock more housing, support post-secondary education, and improve health care. In addition, Nunavut is slated to receive $18.7 million in 2026–27 through the Community stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund. This stable, predictable funding supports local infrastructure priorities identified by communities, including investments in water systems, transportation networks, and community facilities.

These investments build on broader federal efforts to increase housing supply across Nunavut, including through the recently finalized agreement with Build Canada Homes that will support the construction of new homes across the territory, in partnership with the Government of Nunavut via Nunavut Housing Corporation and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated (NTI).

Through this agreement, at least 750 new housing units will be built across Nunavut, including 25 units constructed by NTI, 425 public housing units, 150 affordable housing units, and 150 supportive housing units with wraparound supports for individuals with complex needs, with construction already underway on some units in Iqaluit.

To date, nearly 100 modular housing units have been shipped to Nunavut, with homes already occupied in Cambridge Bay and units added in Iqaluit and seven other communities. Overall, an additional 120 units are planned for delivery through the 2026 sealift, accelerating progress in addressing Nunavut's housing needs. To support faster delivery in northern conditions, well over 30% of these units will be built using modern construction methods, helping improve efficiency and timelines.

Investments in Canada's North are also a key component of defending Arctic Sovereignty, connecting, building and transforming Canada's Arctic and Northern region to move from reliance to resilience. Together, these efforts in building important infrastructure and more homes are helping to expand housing supply and strengthen communities across Nunavut.

Quotes

"Through the Build Communities Strong Fund, our government is delivering infrastructure investments at a speed and scale not seen in generations, with more than $155 million going to support priorities across Nunavut. Together with our efforts to expand housing through Build Canada Homes, our partnership with the Government of Nunavut is helping build stronger, safer, and better-connected communities for all Nunavummiut."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"These investments reflect our commitment to building a stronger, more resilient and prosperous North. By supporting critical infrastructure and expanding housing opportunities across Nunavut, we are helping communities grow and bolstering Arctic Sovereignty - supporting Nunavummiut now and for generations to come."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Through the Build Communities Strong Fund, we are upgrading the essential health infrastructure that Nunavummiut rely on. These investments will improve access to safe, reliable and high-quality care closer to home, strengthen community well-being, and support healthier futures for families across Nunavut. All Canadians deserve quality health services, when and where they need them."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

"Nunavummiut deserve modern, reliable infrastructure that reflects the realities of life in the North. Through the Build Communities Strong Fund, and alongside efforts to expand housing through Build Canada Homes, we are making generational investments to strengthen health infrastructure, increase housing, and build stronger communities across Nunavut."

Lori Idlout, Member of Parliament for Nunavut

"Nunavut communities require infrastructure that is reliable, sustainable, and designed for the unique realities of the North. Through these agreements, we will strengthen critical health infrastructure while supporting the essential infrastructure needed to enable future housing and community development across the territory. Our government values its partnership with Canada and the long-term benefits these investments will bring to Nunavummiut."

The Honourable George Hickes, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Nunavut

"Housing is about more than just walls and shelter. It is the foundation for healthy families and growing communities. Building more homes also requires the infrastructure needed to support them, including roads, water and waste systems. Together, we're making progress on housing across Nunavut, and this partnership helps us build on that momentum and deliver more homes for Nunavummiut."

The Honourable Cecile Lyall, Minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corporation

"NTI welcomes the finalization of the Build Canada Homes agreement, including NTI's role in delivering 25 of the 750 new homes. This is an important first step toward expanding Inuit-led delivery of affordable housing that Inuit can access independent of their employer. Building on this agreement, NTI has submitted a proposal to Build Canada Homes for a further 400 affordable homes, together with investments in Inuit-led manufacturing and construction capacity across Nunavut. We look forward to working with Build Canada Homes, the Government of Nunavut and the Regional Inuit Associations to advance that proposal."

Paul Irngaut, Vice-President, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

"This agreement reflects the strength of partnership needed to accelerate housing delivery in Nunavut. Through Build Canada Homes, we are focused on supporting approaches that are community‑driven, culturally informed, and rooted in Inuit leadership. By combining modern construction methods with local expertise, we can deliver homes more predictably and efficiently. We look forward to working closely with our partners to turn this commitment into quality homes that make a meaningful difference."

Ana Bailão, Chief Executive Officer of Build Canada Homes

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is investing a total of $155.4 million as part of the Build Communities Strong Fund agreements with Nunavut, including: $81.3 million to support infrastructure projects and priorities related to housing and post-secondary education over 10 years; $74.1 million in health infrastructure funding over three years.

Launched in April 2026, the Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation. The Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams:

The Provincial and Territorial stream is an allocation-based stream that will provide $17.2 billion over 10 years, starting in 2026-27, to provinces and territories to support new and renewed public infrastructure. The allocations consist of a base amount for each province and territory, combined with a per capita calculation using 2021 Statistics Canada Census data. The Direct Delivery stream is providing $6 billion over 10 years, starting in 2026-27, to support regionally significant projects, climate adaptation, and community infrastructure. An online portal is now open for project applications that are shovel-ready for 2026. For Indigenous and territorial projects, consideration will also be given to projects that will be shovel-ready in 2027.

The Community stream is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided to provinces and territories, who in turn, flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities. Since 2015, the federal government has invested $29.13 billion across Canada through the Community stream, including more than $218 million in Nunavut communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

The Government of Canada is investing up to $250 million through Build Canada Homes, alongside a contribution of up to $230 million from the Government of Nunavut. Together, these investments represent a total project value of at least $480 million. This agreement contributes to broader efforts to increase housing supply across the territory. Partners will continue working together to advance Inuit-led housing priorities.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency, with the mandate to scale up the supply of affordable housing. By leveraging public land, flexible financial tools, and modern methods of construction, the agency is catalysing a more productive and innovative homebuilding industry.

Budget 2025 provided Build Canada Homes with an initial capitalization of $13 billion to unlock stalled projects, attract private and philanthropic investment, and scale up innovative construction methods that reduce costs and accelerate delivery.

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Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Katrina Krawec, Acting Director of Policy and Planning, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Nunavut, 867-975-5354, [email protected]; Annie Thomlinson, Director, Communications, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, [email protected]