CARBONEAR, NL, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Waterlines in Upper Island Cove and Carbonear are being replaced after a combined investment of more than $1.7 million from the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

This was announced by Paul Connors, Member of Parliament for Avalon; the Honourable Barry Petten, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; Riley Balsom, MHA for Carbonear – Trinity – Bay de Verde; Her Worship Cindy Dobbin, Mayor of Upper Island Cove; and His Worship Sam Slade, Mayor of Carbonear.

Two hundred and ten metres of aging water lines along Dobbin's Lane, Sharpe's Lane and Catty's Lane in Upper Island Cove are being replaced to ensure continued service. In Carbonear, 303 metres of watermain and sewer systems along Garlands Lane are being replaced to provide reliable service to 13 existing homes and to support future residential growth.

"Our government is proud to support this needed water infrastructure construction, ensuring current and future residents of Carbonear and Upper Island Cove have access to safe, reliable drinking water."

Paul Connors, Member of Parliament for Avalon

"These important projects demonstrate what can be accomplished when governments come together to improve the lives of the residents we serve. The initiatives will not only impact the towns, the residents and their sense of belonging, but also generate employment opportunities and economic benefits for the area. We will continue to work with our municipal and federal partners and industry to improve communities throughout our province."

The Honourable Barry Petten, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"I am delighted with today's funding announcement for these important projects that will greatly benefit the residents of Carbonear and Upper Island Cove and help strengthen these communities. This type of investment not only ensures much-needed municipal infrastructure improvements, but it also supports the future growth and prosperity of our rural areas."

Riley Balsom, MHA for Carbonear – Trinity – Bay de Verde

"The funding announced today will go a long way in helping our town improve its water and sewer system. These municipal services are important for our residents and greatly impact their lives and how they experience our town."

Her Worship Cindy Dobbin, Mayor of Upper Island Cove

"The Town of Carbonear is committed to continual improvements to our municipal infrastructure which increases the resilience of our town and is a tangible investment in our future. These much-needed upgrades announced today to water and sewer infrastructure will provide better service to residents. We appreciate the combined efforts of all levels of government and the continued focus on upgrading infrastructure to meet the needs of residents now and in the future. We look forward to continued collaboration as the Town continues to grow."

His Worship Sam Slade, Mayor of Carbonear

In Upper Island Cove, the federal government is investing $331,974 in this project, while Newfoundland and Labrador is investing $265,579 and the Town of Upper Island Cove is contributing $66,395.

In Carbonear, the federal government is investing $451,614 in this project, while Newfoundland and Labrador is investing $451,614 and the Town of Carbonear is contributing $225,806.

Part of Budget 2024, the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Build Canada Homes was launched on September 14, 2025 and is focused on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

