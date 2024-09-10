$450,000 investment to support rural investment readiness in five regions throughout Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Rural communities are key to Canada's economic, cultural, and social fabric. The Government of Canada and the government of Saskatchewan recognize that rural economies face their own unique opportunities and challenges, and that we need to work together to support a competitive business environment that enables economic growth that benefits everyone.

Federal and Provincial Governments support rural economic development (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Attracting new investors to rural communities requires the collaboration of all levels of government, community organizations, and the private sector. And that same collaboration is needed to support growth in communities when new investments are made.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, and Minister Jeremy Harrison, Saskatchewan Minister of Trade and Export Development, each announced investments of $225,000, for Saskatchewan Economic Development Alliance (SEDA) to support and enhance investment readiness in rural Saskatchewan with the launch of the Saskatchewan Investment Readiness Initiative (SIRI).

SEDA will work throughout Saskatchewan during the project. They will help the targeted regions and local businesses prepare for investment and growth by assessing, planning for and supporting opportunities at a local and regional level, paving a way for economic growth in rural Saskatchewan. This work will help promote Saskatchewan's economy to the benefit of all those who work and live in the province.

Quotes

"The world is investing in Saskatchewan to meet the needs of a more sustainable global economic future. This support to SEDA will assist rural regions in Saskatchewan prepare for new investment and new economic opportunities, to build stronger rural communities with good local jobs. Our government recognizes that we cannot have a prosperous Canada without successful, competitive, and thriving rural communities."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"It is through the hard work of organizations like SEDA and our rural partners that Saskatchewan's economy has continued to grow. Our province remains to be the best place in Canada to live, work and raise a family. Today's investment by the Government of Saskatchewan will help ensure that rural communities across our great province remain ready for growth and able to attract new investment."

–The Honourable Jeremy Harrison, Minister of Trade and Export Development, Government of Saskatchewan

"At SEDA, everything we lead and do is intended to assist communities in operating from a place of strength. Over the next two years, we look forward to enhancing investment readiness in rural areas of the province through direct engagement with industry and communities."

–Verona Thibault, CEO, SEDA

Quick facts

SEDA is a non-governmental organization dedicated to Saskatchewan's community and economic development. SEDA equips communities and organizations with the necessary skills, knowledge, resources, and programs to become investment ready.

community and economic development. SEDA equips communities and organizations with the necessary skills, knowledge, resources, and programs to become investment ready. Private capital investment in Saskatchewan is projected to reach $14.2 billion in 2024, an increase of 14.4 per cent over 2023. This is the highest anticipated percentage increase in Canada .

