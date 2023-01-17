SACKVILLE, NS, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Trevor Holder, Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, and Dr. Jean-Paul Boudreau, President and Vice-Chancellor of Mount Allison University, announced $36 million in federal and provincial funding for retrofits to the university's Ralph Pickard Bell Library and Archives and connected breezeway.

The renovated library will be a new hub for innovation and learning, with spaces and resources that enhance interdisciplinary programming and further improve the quality of the student experience at Mount Allison University. Additions include digital teaching and learning resources, audio-visual media labs and broadcasting studios, an incubator space for student-led start-ups, community spaces, and an Indigenous knowledge space.

These enhancements will provide opportunities to connect business and employers with students and faculty as well as community members. The library will continue to hold the university's collections, archives, research services and study space.

This investment will also reduce the building's environmental footprint through the installation of LED lighting, passive lighting features and water optimization systems. A new HVAC will also be installed to provide healthy indoor air to those learning and working there.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Mount Allison University attracts the best and brightest students from all over the world with its unique small-town student experience and dedicated faculty staff. Repurposing the Ralph Pickard Bell Library and breezeway into a hub for innovation and learning will provide Mount Allison students opportunities for career development, research, entrepreneurship and collaboration – things which are key to their future success. Today's investment is an investment in the next generation of Canadian leaders and professionals."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This investment will assist Mount Allison University in meeting the needs of the labour market for highly employable graduates who are skilled in interdisciplinary collaboration, innovation and entrepreneurship. This is an important development for our post-secondary institutions and future graduates."

The Honourable Trevor Holder, Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour

"These investments by the Government of Canada and the Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training, and Labour are a critical component of this landmark library project. Receiving the largest public sector gift in the University's history means we can forge ahead on an innovative project that will transform the heart of our campus and significantly enhance our academic mission, as well as the student experience."

Dr. Jean-Paul Boudreau, President and Vice-Chancellor of Mount Allison University

The Government of Canada is investing $26 million towards a hub for innovation and learning, while Mount Allison University will raise the remainder of project costs over and above the federal and provincial contributions through a combination of philanthropic support and operational funding.

is investing towards a hub for innovation and learning, while will raise the remainder of project costs over and above the federal and provincial contributions through a combination of philanthropic support and operational funding. The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The provincial government is contributing $10 million to Mount Allison University for programming.

to for programming. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past six years, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $108 million towards 46 Green Infrastructure Stream projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

towards 46 Green Infrastructure Stream projects across under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, over $23 billion has been invested in communities across Canada to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over $1 billion for projects related to green energy infrastructure.

Infrastructure Program, over has been invested in communities across to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over for projects related to green energy infrastructure. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

